Arizona Cardinals Owner Bill Bidwill Dies at Age 88

The Arizona Cardinals announced that team owner Bill Bidwill, 88, died Wednesday.



"Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones," team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life. We are especially grateful to the nurses, doctors and other caregivers whose endless kindness and compassion in recent years have made our dad's life so meaningful."

Charles Bidwill Sr. purchased the Chicago Cardinals in 1932 for $50,000. Upon his death in 1947, control of the franchise transferred to his wife Violet. Bidwill and his brother, Charles Jr., became the owners when their mother died in 1962.

Bill bought out his brother's share of the Cardinals in 1972 for $6.5 million. By that point, the team had already moved from Chicago to St. Louis. Bidwill then oversaw the Cardinals' relocation to Phoenix, Arizona, in January 1988.

Under Bidwill's ownership, the Cardinals generally struggled on the field, making four playoff appearances between 1972 and 2006. Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas wrote how the team's fortunes turned around when Michael started running the day-to-day operations in 2007.

Since then, the Cardinals have gone to the postseason four times, including a run to Super Bowl XLIII during the 2008 season.