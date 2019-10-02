NFL Week 5 Picks: Game Props, Over/Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most confusing teams in the NFL in 2019. They are largely the same team that went to the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but the Rams have not played like a legitimate title contender.

Two weeks ago, L.A. narrowly escaped Cleveland with a one-score win. Last week, they got thumped 55-40 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—at home. The Rams can get back on track a bit here in Week 5, of course, but they'll have to do so against the Seattle Seahawks and on a short week.

Which NFC West team will prevail Thursday night? How will the rest of the week unfold? Here, you'll find predictions for all 15 games, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars and some intriguing props for Thursday night.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Los Angeles Rams (+1, 49.5 o/u) at Seattle Seahawks: Los Angeles 27-24

Arizona Cardinals (+3, 48) at Cincinnati Bengals: Arizona 28-27

Atlanta Falcons (+5.5, 48.5) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-23

Buffalo Bills (+3, 39) at Tennessee Titans: Buffalo 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 44.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Baltimore 30-25

Chicago Bears (-5, 40) at Oakland Raiders (in London): Chicago 24-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 41) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 26-23

Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 44.5) at New York Giants: Minnesota 24-22

New England Patriots (-15, 43) at Washington Redskins: New England 30-12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 20-18

New York Jets (+13.5, 44) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-18

Denver Broncos (+6.5, 44.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-20

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 46.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-21

Indianapolis Colts (+10.5, 56) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-23

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Cleveland 23-22

Jared Goff: Over/Under 278.5 Passing Yards

Quarterback Jared Goff made his fair share of mistakes that ended up costing Los Angeles in Week 4. He tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. On a positive note, he passed for 517 yards and two touchdowns.

Goff isn't likely to top the 500-yard mark again in Week 5. However, he should be able to top the over/under of 278.5 yards, which is a prop found at Oddschecker. Goff has passed for at least 279 yards in two of his last three games and narrowly missed the mark against Cleveland (258).

While the Seahawks can be tough to play in Seattle, their defense is no longer the shutdown unit of years past. They are allowing 239.5 passing yards per game. That number is heavily skewed by a game against Teddy Bridgewater and the run-first New Orleans Saints offense.

In Week 1, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 418 yards in an offense very similar to Sean McVay's—Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor is a McVay disciple, after all. Expect Goff to have a similar outing.

Brandin Cooks: Over/Under 70.5 Receiving Yards

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Goff should have success against Seattle, which means wide receiver Brandin Cooks should as well. An over/under of 70.5 receiving yards can be found at Oddschecker, and once again, the over looks promising.

Despite having just 39 yards in the season opener, Cooks is still averaging 74 yards per game this season. That means an average game should get him to 71 yards—which is a mark he's hit every week since the opener.

Just as the Seahawks struggled to contain Dalton in Week 1, they struggled to contain speedy wideout John Ross. He finished with seven receptions 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, Ross and Cooks are not the same player, obviously. However, they are both fast downfield targets operating in similar offenses. Expect Cooks to have a strong day, even if Goff spreads the ball around more than Dalton did in Week 1.

Chris Carson: Over/Under 70.5 Rushing Yards

The last prop from Oddschecker we're going to examine involves Seahawks running back Chris Carson and an over/under of 70.5 rushing yards. This is a mark Carson should be able to hit, especially now that he's regained the trust of his coaching staff.

"I think probably the guy I'm most excited about is Chris," head coach Pete Carroll said, per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. "... Really I'm just fired up for him because we need Chris running like that."

Carson ran for 104 yards and 4.7 yards per carry against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and he should have a similar day against an inconsistent Rams run defense.

Los Angeles held the Buccaneers to just 2.9 yards per carry as a team, but Ronald Jones averaged 3.7 yards and totaled 70 on the day. Two weeks ago, Nick Chubb gashed the Rams for 96 yards and 4.2 yards per run.

Seattle should have enough faith in Carson to run him 20-25 times this week, which will allow him to get to 71 yards on the ground.