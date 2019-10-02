Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Jorginho Influence Under Frank Lampard

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Jorginho celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal during to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed midfielder Jorginho for how he has adapted under new manager Frank Lampard in 2019-20. 

Jorginho signed for the Blues from Napoli last summer after the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea boss.

The Italy international had been central to Napoli's style of play under Sarri, but he was inconsistent in his debut Premier League season despite starting 37 of Chelsea's 38 games.

Sarri departed for Juventus in the summer, and there were some reports Jorginho may fellow him to Turin.

The 27-year-old stayed put in west London, though, and Azpilicueta has praised how he has adapted with his mentor Sarri no longer in charge, per James Westwood of Goal:

"Jorginho has impressed me a lot since he arrived here with us. Obviously he was doing what the manager [Sarri] at the time wanted from him, which was to play short and to control the game in a different way, to touch a lot of the ball maybe without being dangerous by putting balls behind the defence.

"I think this season he has adapted to the [new] manager. He prefers to play a bit longer, to switch the play with longer balls to get more commitment in the final passes to get more chances for the strikers.

"Apart from that, his work rate has been amazing. The way he reads the game, he wants to press, he recovers a lot of balls. He is a very important player for us through the season."

Jorginho has started all seven of Chelsea's Premier League games so far this season as they have made a mixed start to life under Lampard:

He will likely have a key role to play on Wednesday when the Blues visit Lille in Group H of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea lost in the opening round of the tournament against Valencia at Stamford Bridge, so they will be desperate to pick up three points in northern France.

Group H is one of the most difficult to call in this season's Champions League, with 2018-29 semi-finalists Ajax completing the pool.

Chelsea face back-to-back European fixtures against the Dutch champions after the clash with Lille, which are likely to be the Blues' toughest games of the group stage.

As such, a victory over Lille on Wednesday could be crucial in building the adequate momentum that will propel Chelsea into the knockout rounds.  

