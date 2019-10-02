NFL Predictions Week 5: Odds, Predictions and Advice for Ideal Underdogs

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, there are 13 teams with a 2-2 record. That's more than a third of the league sitting at .500.

The next few weeks will be especially crucial for these teams, as their season could either trend up toward a potential playoff spot or trend down toward the bottom of their division's standings. The same could be said for teams that are at 3-1 or 1-3 at this point, because there is still a lot of the season ahead.

Entering Week 5, here's a look at odds and predictions for this week's games, along with a pair of potential underdogs to bet on.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

L.A. Rams at Seattle (-1)

Arizona at Cincinnati (-3)

Buffalo at Tennessee (no line)

Chicago (-5) at Oakland

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5)

Minnesota (-5.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (no line)

Baltimore (-3.5) at Pittsburgh

New England (-15) at Washington

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3.5)

Atlanta at Houston (-5.5)

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay at Dallas (-3.5)

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-10.5)

Cleveland at San Francisco (-3.5)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Ideal Underdog Bets

The Jaguars and Browns were smart road underdogs to bet on last week. Jacksonville notched a 26-24 victory at Denver, while Cleveland won 40-25 at Baltimore.

This week could be a bit of deja vu, as the Jags and Browns are again two of the better underdogs to put money on.

Jacksonville is traveling to Carolina in a matchup of teams that have been similar through four weeks. Both started 0-2 but have won back-to-back games to improve to 2-2, and each has done so without its starting quarterback.

Gardner Minshew II took over as the Jaguars' starting quarterback in Week 1 when Nick Foles went down with a broken left clavicle, while the Panthers turned to Kyle Allen in Week 3 due to Cam Newton's foot injury.

Both inexperienced quarterbacks have played well, but Minshew has had more playing time. He's passed for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, and he's done a fine job of leading Jacksonville's offense.

Running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver DJ Chark have been great playmakers for Minshew to lean on, and he should do so again at Carolina this weekend. With the Jaguars getting 3.5 points, they're a smart bet to either notch another road victory or lose by three or fewer points this week.

The Browns are also 3.5-point favorites for their Monday night matchup against the 49ers, who are 3-0 and coming off a Week 4 bye. Although San Francisco is undefeated, it hasn't notched a standout win yet, as its victories came against Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has had back-to-back strong showings. The Browns lost by seven points to the Rams, last year's NFC champions, before going on the road to take down the Ravens, who won the AFC North last season.

Coming off their best showing yet, the Browns are poised to start living up to their high expectations for this season, and it's probable that they'll go on the road and pick up another win as an underdog this week.