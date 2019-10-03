Landlord Accuses Antonio Brown of Being 'Noncompliant' During Deposition

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was "extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly" in a deposition for his ongoing legal battle with ex-landlord Vladimir Kirsanov, according to court documents obtained by Ryan Neuman of The Blast (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Per Neuman, Kirsanov wants Brown to sit for another deposition after saying that the wideout engaged in "shameful behavior," showed up 30 minutes late and did not "answer the most routine of questions."

According to Naumann, "Brown allegedly began texting during the deposition and refused to listen to his own lawyers. The landlord says the deposition ended at noon when Brown 'walked out.'"

According to CBS Miami, a lawsuit filed in April 2018 accused Brown of "destroying, damaging defacing the premises, as well as furnishings and appliances" in a luxury Miami condo. Kirsanov allegest in the lawsuit the damages are estimated to be around $100,000.

Brown is also accused of throwing furniture out of the condo and nearly hitting a 22-month-old child 14 stories below, per CBS Miami.

Attorney George Minski, who represents Kirsanov, provided his client's side:

"Apparently, there was some kind of altercation in the unit, which led to him throwing a vase off the balcony - it's the 14th floor - off the balcony, and this 3 to 4-foot vase, by good fortune, fell into the hot tub and there was nobody in the hot tub. When the police arrived, they described that there was broken mirrors, broken tables, other pieces of furniture were broken. The condo association then ordered Mr. Brown to vacate for violating the rules. When he vacated, the owner went back in and it looked like there had been a real large college party in the unit."

Brown denies the claims and is countersuing, per Naumann:

"He denies all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the suit against him be dismissed. Brown says any damages caused 'are solely and completely attributable to Plaintiff's own conduct.' He claims to have tried to give the landlord replacement furniture. Brown says the owner refused to let his team back into the home.

"Brown said he paid all the money owed on the lease, plus extra. He says he paid $140,250 to move in (three months' rent, security deposit, and a cleaning fee)."

Florio offered his take on Brown's alleged behavior during the deposition:

"Courts presiding over civil cases have broad power to sanction litigants and witnesses for failure to cooperate with the litigation process, and judges often react strongly and negatively to actual or perceived affronts to the system. The transcript and video (assuming there is one) of Brown's testimony likely will either corroborate these claims, or it won't."

Brown, 31, played one game with the New England Patriots this season before being released. Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, has filed a civil lawsuit against him alleging that he sexually assaulted her and raped her on three separate occasions, according to Ben Shpigel of the New York Times. Another woman has also accused Brown of sexual misconduct and he is currently the subject of an NFL investigation.