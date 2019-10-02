Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Tampa Bay's 55-point outburst in Week 4 could be an indicator for further success.

Part of the buzz surrounding the Buccaneers involves potential fantasy football pickups, with running back Ronald Jones II one of the players coming into focus.

The USC product received over a dozen touches in three contests, and he could have a higher roster percentage due to his consistency.

Cincinnati did not have much success Monday, but it could be in line for improvements in Week 5 against a struggling Arizona defense.

That may lead some to add Andy Dalton, who may be a good replacement with Matthew Stafford on a bye.

Best Sleepers To Target

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati

The Bengals offense looked abysmal in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh, so we understand why you would be hesitant to pick up Dalton.

The 31-year-old went 21-of-37 for 171 yards and a interception, but a remedy could be on the way in the form of the Arizona defense.

The last-place team in the NFC West has let up the second-most passing touchdowns with 10. Miami and Washington are the other teams that have conceded double-digit scores through the air.

In Week 4, Russell Wilson put in an efficient 22-of-28 performance with 240 yards and a score versus Kliff Kingsbury's team.

If Dalton puts up similar numbers and adds a touchdown or two, it will be seen as a solid fantasy week.

Since his wretched showing, the Bengals quarterback has been dropped in 7,517 Yahoo leagues, which is over 5,000 more than he was added in.

At the moment, he is owned in 36 percent of Yahoo competitions, per FantasyPros, and if teams continue to let him go, that number could drop.

You could be able to add the Bengals quarterback later in the week since most eyes have turned away from him after Monday.

If you are confident in Dalton, you could stack your lineup with either of his tight ends, Tyler Eifert or C.J. Uzomah. Arizona is the worst defense against tight ends, conceding 431 yards and six scores.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay

Jones displayed enough consistency over four weeks to warrant a mass addition ahead of the first weekend of October.

The second-year player is coming off a 19-carry outing in which he totaled 70 rushing yards. He also caught a 12-yard pass.

In the three games in which he earned double-digit carries, Jones earned over 70 yards, with Week 3 featuring his highest total.

If you want the 22-year-old on your roster, you have to act now, as he is owned in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and that number should grow since he has been added over 9,500 times.

In Week 5, Tampa Bay faces a New Orleans rushing defense that let up triple digits in three of its four contests.

There could be some concern for bringing in Jones because the Saints contained Ezekiel Elliott to 35 yards in Week 4. In the long term, though, he will be a viable option in a Tampa Bay offense that increased its scoring production in every week.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay

Geronimo Allison could be the beneficiary of Davante Adams' injury.

Green Bay's top wideout is not expected to play Sunday against Dallas, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t CBS Sports' Patrik Walker). If Adams is out, Allison could see an increase from the three receptions on four targets he earned Thursday.

The good news for owners looking into the 25-year-old is he caught eight of his 11 season targets and featured in 67 percent of offensive snaps in Week 4.

Allison is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues, and he is the sixth-most added player at his position.

With fantasy players going after Diontae Johnson, Golden Tate and Courtland Sutton first, you could be able to swoop up the Illinois product without a waiver claim.

If Dallas focuses on stopping Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is second on the Packers in receiving yards, the path could be cleared for Allison to receive additional targets from Aaron Rodgers.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland

If you are looking for a steal at tight end, Ricky Seals-Jones could be the best option.

The Cleveland tight end produced three receptions for 82 yards and a score with David Njoku out injured.

The former Cardinals player is owned in a minuscule one percent of Yahoo leagues and has been added less than 1,000 times.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Jarvis Landry is currently in concussion protocol. If he isn't cleared, San Francisco may try to double Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off a two-catch game versus Baltimore.

Outside of Beckham and Landry, Baker Mayfield has not developed a third connection, as nine players have fewer than 105 receiving yards and all but one of them have eight or fewer targets.

The concern with Seals-Jones is he had a single game over 70 yards in his two seasons with Arizona entering Week 4. He could reverse that trend in an increased role with the Browns, but if you are hesitant with him, you may want to wait another week.

