The 10 Biggest NFL Trades of the Past Decade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In recent years, trades have put the NFL landscape on tilt.

With one trade, teams can shift the league's balance of power before, during or after a season. However, the transactions don't always go as planned. Teams have either celebrated shrewd moves or regret they even picked up the phone to broker transactions.

As the calendar turns to October, the month in which clubs contemplate trades before the Oct. 29 deadline, let's take a look at 10 of the biggest deals from the 2010s.

In addition to revisiting the most notable exchanges over the last 10 years, we'll also rank them based on the following criteria.

First, the player's status at the time of the trade. Did the club move him in his prime? Names with more cachet heighten the importance of the transaction.

Secondly, what did the team give up? Did the front office mortgage the future to obtain an unproven talent who beamed with potential? Could we say this club fleeced its trade partner?

Third, shock factor matters. General managers will give no sign of an imminent move and then boom, a star player goes elsewhere. Those trades leave a lasting imprint on our memories.

Lastly, we're in a position to fully assess older trades. Did the transaction change the trajectory of one or both franchises? Perhaps a player developed into an All-Pro talent or became a key cog on a Super Bowl roster. How did he contribute to the team that acquired him, and what happened to his former squad?

Using the elements above, we'll start at 10 and work our way to the biggest deal of the past decade.