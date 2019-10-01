Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Juventus Beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in UCL Group Stage

TF-Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain inspired Juventus to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Group D of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Higuain scored the opener at the Allianz Stadium and teed up Federico Bernardeschi to double the lead before Ronaldo added a third to help the Bianconeri reach four points after a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid last time out.

What's Next?

Juve travel to the San Siro for a top-of-the-table clash with Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday. Meanwhile, Leverkusen host RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

