Ravens Post Video of Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey Fight from Browns Game

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, center, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) grab each other during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wants more consistent NFL officiating after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was choked during Sunday’s game. Beckham got into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned the three-time Pro Bowler and had his hands around his neck before being pulled away. Both players were assessed personal fouls, but neither was ejected. Kitchens said he planned to reach out to the league about that situation in particular and officiating evenness in general. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens shared a video Tuesday that appears to show cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not choke Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during Sunday's game, despite Browns coach Freddie Kitchens' claim to the contrary.

Beckham and Humphrey were involved in an on-field scuffle late in the third quarter, and Humphrey was accused of choking the receiver as their battle made its way down to the turf. However, upon further review, it appears as though Humphrey may have only had a hold of Beckham's jersey, not his neck:

Both Beckham and Humphrey were flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Neither was ejected.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

