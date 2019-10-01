Ravens Post Video of Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey Fight from Browns Game

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens shared a video Tuesday that appears to show cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not choke Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during Sunday's game, despite Browns coach Freddie Kitchens' claim to the contrary.

Beckham and Humphrey were involved in an on-field scuffle late in the third quarter, and Humphrey was accused of choking the receiver as their battle made its way down to the turf. However, upon further review, it appears as though Humphrey may have only had a hold of Beckham's jersey, not his neck:

Both Beckham and Humphrey were flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Neither was ejected.

