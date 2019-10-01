NFL Predictions Week 5: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

IF you found the results of Week 4 to be a bit on the unexpected side, you're probably not alone. A number of sizeable underdogs—including the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to win outright. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills managed to keep their games painfully close.

Week five has a couple of lines that are in the double digits, but there are several more contests that are expected to be close. Will it be another week of upsets? That wouldn't be shocking, given the unpredictable nature of the 2019 NFL season so far.

Here, we'll examine the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with score predictions from each game and a closer look at some of the week's top matchups.

NFL Week 5 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Los Angeles Rams (+1.5, 49 o/u) at Seattle Seahawks: Los Angeles 27-24

Atlanta Falcons (+5, 48.5 o/u) at Houston Texans: Houston 30-23

Buffalo Bills (N/a) at Tennessee Titans: Buffalo 17-16

Baltimore Ravens (n/a) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Baltimore 30-25

Chicago Bears (-4, 41 o/u) at Oakland Raiders (in London): Chicago 24-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41 o/u) at Carolina Panthers: Carolina 26-23

Minnesota Vikings (-5, 45 o/u) at New York Giants: Minnesota 24-22

New England Patriots (-15.5, 44 o/u) at Washington Redskins: New England 30-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 47 o/u) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 20-18

New York Jets (n/a) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-18

Denver Broncos (+6.5, 44 o/u) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-20

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 47.5 o/u) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 26-21

Indianapolis Colts (+11, 57 o/u) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 33-23

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 47 o/u) at San Francisco 49ers: Cleveland 23-22

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

We're going to find out a lot about both the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders during their matchup in London.

The Bears are expected to have starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) back in the near future, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he isn't likely to play against Oakland.

This means that backup Chase Daniel will get his first start of the 2019 season. If he plays well—which he did last week against the Minnesota Vikings—it could spark a quarterback controversy in Chicago. Trubisky hasn't shown the kind of growth the Bears would like to see out of a former second-overall pick, and he's been wildly inconsistent this season.

The Raiders have been inconsistent as a team in 2019. They played well in wins against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. They looked completely lost in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

A big factor in this game will be Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded from Oakland last year.

"That’s the one I’m looking forward to," Mack said, per Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. "I can’t lie to you, man. It’s going to be a big one."

Mack treating this as a revenge game is bad news for the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Expect Chicago's defense to win this game as long as Daniel is capable of managing things on the other side of the ball.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're going to learn a lot about the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as well. Tampa has been a bit of an enigma this season. It played a sloppy brand of football in losses to the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. It's defense dominated the Carolina Panthers, though, and the Buccaneers just dropped 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints, meanwhile, have been humming along with backup Teddy Bridgewater under center. Bridgewater has played the game-manager role to perfection, allowing New Orleans to win with its defense and its running game.

To beat the Buccaneers, though, the Saints will need Bridgewater to make quicker decisions. He repeatedly held onto the ball too long against the Dallas Cowboys, which resulted in unnecessary hits and negative plays.

Against a defensive front that includes Ndamukong Suh and NFL sack-leader Shaq Barrett, hesitation on Bridgewater's part could cost the Saints the game.

If Bridgewater can consistently get the ball into the hands of Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, New Orleans should be able to win a tough, physical matchup just like it did against Dallas. This one is going to be close, though, and could come down to the final few plays.

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

David Richard/Associated Press

Monday night's game features a battle of young teams that appear to be on the rise. The 49ers are coming off the bye and riding the success of a stifling defense that has allowed just 18 points per game.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have a strong defense of their own. Playing without starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, the Browns made early MVP candidate Lamar Jackson look like a mediocre quarterback in Week 4 and held the Baltimore Ravens to just 18 points before a garage-time touchdown after the outcome was in hand.

The key matchup here is the battle of the ground games. The 49ers have allowed just 75 rushing yards per game while averaging 175 rushing yards per game on offense. However, the ability to run and defend the run was what made the Ravens appear formidable, and Cleveland just embarrassed them in Baltimore.

Don't expect the Browns to do any embarrassing on Monday night. However, if they can get running back Nick Chubb going, they'll have a good chance at pulling off the upset.

Remember, the 49ers barely escaped their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, winning 24-20. If San Francisco comes out sluggish following the bye, it could get into an early hole that is difficult to climb out from.