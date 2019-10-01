NFL Week 5 Picks: Guide for Latest Vegas Odds and Winning Predictions

Don Wright/Associated Press

It took longer than they'd have liked, but the Pittsburgh Steelers finally did it: They won their first game of the 2019 NFL season on Monday night.

In a home matchup against AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers dominated—especially defensively—as they cruised to a 27-3 victory. That leaves six winless teams in the NFL: the Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals (who have a tie) and the New York Jets (who had a Week 4 bye).

On the flip side, the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (who had a Week 4 bye) are the only undefeated teams.

Now it's on to Week 5. Which undefeated teams will keep rolling? Which winless squads will break through? Here's a look at odds and predictions for all of this week's games.

Week 5 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

L.A. Rams at Seattle (-1.5)

Arizona at Cincinnati (-4.5)

Buffalo at Tennessee (No line)

Chicago (-4) at Oakland

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5)

Minnesota (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia (No line)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (No line)

New England (-15.5) at Washington

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3)

Atlanta at Houston (-5)

Denver at L.A. Chargers (-6.5)

Green Bay at Dallas (-3.5)

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-11)

Cleveland at San Francisco (-3.5)



Predictions for Undefeated Teams

The Patriots and Chiefs were in last season's AFC Championship Game, and they've started in dominant fashion this year as the only 4-0 teams. And nothing is going to change this week, so don't bet against them.

New England will travel to Washington to take on a struggling Redskins team that frequently turns the ball over and can't make defensive stops. Even at 15.5-point favorites, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots win by more than that. They have allowed an NFL-best 27 points through four weeks, and they should completely shut down the Redskins.

After pulling out a thrilling 34-30 victory at Detroit this past week, Kansas City returns home for a Sunday night matchup against Indianapolis. The Chiefs have scored 135 points through four games, tied with the Ravens for most in the NFL, and they'll likely be too much for the Colts to stop. Expect Kansas City to win by more than 10 points with another big offensive showing.

The third undefeated team is the 49ers, who are coming off a bye. They're more unproven than the Pats and Chiefs, as their three victories have come against the Buccaneers, Bengals and Steelers, a trio of teams with a combined record of 3-9.

Now, San Francisco hosts Cleveland in a Monday night matchup. And with the Browns coming off an impressive 40-25 win over the Ravens, bet on them as a 3.5-point underdog.

It seems probable that Cleveland can pull off the road victory, but if it doesn't, it likely won't be by much.

Predictions for Winless Teams

The Dolphins are on a bye and the Redskins, Jets and Broncos are all unlikely to win or cover the spread in their matchups against difficult opponents. However, one team will earn its first win of the season as the 0-3-1 Cardinals travel to play the 0-4 Bengals.

Arizona has shown positive signs in its first quarter of the season, especially in its opening game, when it used a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime and earn a tie against Detroit. But the Cardinals have had some difficult matchups since then, losing to the Ravens, Panthers and Seahawks.

Cincinnati has played three of its first four games on the road and came close to pulling off a pair of upsets. The Bengals lost by only one point to the Seahawks and lost by four to the Bills. However, they haven't been able to break through for their first win.

So, what will happen when these two winless teams go head-to-head?

The Cardinals will be playing three hours earlier than normal due to their trip across the country, which can always be a factor for teams. Plus, the Bengals will be at home for only the second time in five weeks. And Cincinnati's playmakers, including Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd, are poised to bounce back from Monday's tough showing.

Bet on the Bengals to win by more than 4.5 points and secure their first win of the season.