Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Although the NFL has reached the portion of the season with teams on a bye, Week 5 is rather kind to the fantasy football world.

Only the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins are idle over the weekend. And let's be serious, if you're starting a Dolphins player, you're probably in a deep league―or your team isn't very good.

Most of the NFL's biggest stars and fantasy-point producers will be in action this weekend. That makes for an expansive group of players who are worth considering in a top-50 ranking.

The following list reflects a standard-scoring format. PPR rankings would be considerably different, so be sure to know your settings.

Top 50 Players—Week 5

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (vs. IND)

2. Tom Brady, QB, NE (at WAS)

3. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. ATL)

4. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (at PIT)

5. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. GB)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. GB)

7. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (vs. NYJ)

8. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (vs. LAR)

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. JAC)

10. Philip Riveres, QB, LAC (vs. DEN)

11. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at NO)

12. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at DAL)

13. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at NYG)

14. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (at HOU)

15. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (at CIN)

16. Jacoby Brissett, QB, IND (at KC)

17. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at HOU)

18. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at SF)

19. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. LAR)

20. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (at SEA)

21. Andy Dalton, QB, CIN (vs. ARI)

22. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. TB)

23. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at SF)

24. David Johnson, RB, ARI (at CIN)

25. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. ATL)

26. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (at KC)

27. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. BUF)

28. James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. BAL)

29. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. DEN)

30. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. IND)

31. Josh Allen, QB, BUF (at TEN)

32. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (at PIT)

33. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. ARI)

34. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at SF)

35. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at NYG)

36. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. GB)

37. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (at CAR)

38. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. TB)

39. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at SEA)

40. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NO)

41. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. LAR)

42. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (vs. DEN)

43. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. DEN)

44. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at SEA)

45. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NO)

46. LeSean McCoy, RB, KC (vs. IND)

47. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. ARI)

48. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DAL)

49. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI (at CIN)

50. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at NYG)

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

How ugly will this matchup get?

New England holds a 4-0 record and boasts a jaw-dropping 14 defensive points scored (when you add two extra points) compared to 13 allowed. Of the 27 total points the Patriots have surrendered, 14 were the product of a turnover.

Washington, meanwhile, enters Week 5 with an 0-4 record―including three losses of 10-plus points―and has an unsettled quarterback situation. The offense might be switching from underwhelming veteran Case Keenum to rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Either way, Washington is unlikely to produce much. That might cause you to wonder about Brady's statistical ceiling in Week 5? If Washington is so bad, how long will he play?

While those are reasonable questions, Brady is a must-start QB.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The return of Melvin Gordon has complicated the outlook of the Los Angeles backfield. Austin Ekeler has thrived so far, but Gordon has more than 1,000 touches over the last four seasons. Common sense says he's the starter, right?

Maybe not.

Through four weeks, Ekeler has amassed 490 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receptions (24) and yards (270) behind Keenan Allen. That sort of versatility is invaluable to this offense.

Los Angeles can hardly afford to reduce his role.

Perhaps later in the season, Gordon will be the Chargers' featured runner once again. But right now, he's still returning to game shape. Ekeler has demanded touches and can line up as a receiver. Keep him in starting lineups for Week 5.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

The next time Travis Kelce takes the field, he'll no longer be a 20-something. He turns 30 years old on Saturday.

And the Colts might unintentionally provide a nice gift.

So far this season, they've allowed 60 yards to Hunter Henry, 66 yards and two scores to Austin Hooper and a combined 83 yards and a touchdown to Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. While respectable players, none of them are on Kelce's level.

Kelce is riding a three-game streak of exactly seven catches and has recorded no fewer than 85 yards in any outing. He leads NFL tight ends with 369 receiving yards, which also is fifth overall.

As usual, treat Kelce like a WR1. He could have a flashy box score in his first appearance as a 30-year-old.

