Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The injury bug is the worst thing in sports.

Unfortunately, it played a featured role in Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season.

So, as our focus shifts to Week 5 and beyond, we'll examine the top streaming option—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros—to potentially replace the notable players who drew the ire of the injury bug.

Notable Injury: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

A fast riser up the fantasy ranks through the first three weeks, Josh Allen couldn't keep his momentum going through his Week 4 tussle with the New England Patriots.

The 23-year-old completed just 13 of his 28 pass attempts for 153 yards, no scores and three picks before a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats defensive back Jonathan Jones knocked him out of the contest and into the concussion protocol.

Allen's status for Week 5 will be unclear until later this week, but Buffalo is preparing to start Matt Barkley against the Tennessee Titans.

"Until we know more (about Josh) that's what we have to do," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "We have to make sure that Matt is ready to go."

Top Streamer: Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts (35 Percent Owned)

Maybe Jacoby Brissett flew below your radar the first two weeks, when his consecutive sub-200-yard performances seemed to scream "game manager."

Well, it's time to recalibrate your opinion on Andrew Luck's former understudy, as the 26-year-old is rapidly picking up steam.

After a 310-yard, two-score performance in Week 3, Brissett delivered another eye-opener this Sunday. While not the most efficient line (52.2 completion percentage, one interception), the volume was more than sufficient: 46 attempts, 24 completions, 265 passing yards, three touchdowns.

Brissett, who had multiple touchdown tosses each of the first four weeks, now faces a possible Sunday night shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This defense isn't exactly a wet paper bag, but Gardner Minshew II (275 yards, two scores) and Matthew Stafford (291 yards, three touchdowns) have both produced against it. All signs point toward Brissett doing the same.

Notable Injury: Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

While Marlon Mack sits among the league leaders with 72 carries on the season, his touches have declined each week from 25 in the opener to just 11 on Sunday.

That last figure is worrisome, and not only for the dramatic reduction in workload.

It could've been higher if not for an ankle injury that sidelined the 23-year-old in the second half Sunday. Mack framed his absence as a coach's decision, meaning he might be less hurt than the lack of usage suggests. But that just means Indy took the cautious route in Week 4 and could deploy the same strategy in Week 5.

"He wasn't medically ruled out by our medical staff, so I think he could have went in there," Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters. "Now, how effective he could have been, I don't know. We're just going to play it safe and conservative on the ankle and see how it progresses this week."

Top Streamer: Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43 Percent Owned)

No sooner did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Ronald Jones as the 38th pick of the second round than his fantasy buzz started building. While that did nothing for his optimistic owners last season (30 touches in nine games), it's paying off for those smart enough to practice patience.

The 22-year-old is the best rusher in this backfield. While Peyton Barber has three more carries, Jones has 52 more rushing yards. Barber has more targets (eight to three) and receptions (five to three), but Jones wins receiving yards by a landslide (71 to 26).

As CBS Sports' Heath Cummings noted, the gap between the two might be even more pronounced than that:

"Forget about Week 2 for a second. Jones got dinged up and Peyton Barber got hot while Jones was getting checked out. Let's talk about the three games Jones has been healthy. In those three games he's averaged 16.3 touches and 95.3 yards per game. That's absolutely someone you want to start in just about any league."

Even if Jones is never a bell-cow back, he could easily be the most utilized one in an offense that has scored 86 points over the past two weeks.

Notable Injury: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

As expected, the stars aligned for Davante Adams to enjoy an overdue breakout against the Philadelphia Eagles' generous pass defense in Week 4. He hauled in a career-high 180 yards on 10 catches, and that was without playing the whole game.

But therein lies the bummer.

A toe injury kept the 26-year-old sidelined for the Green Bay Packers' final drive, and it now has him unlikely to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported (via Packers Wire's Joe Kipp).

Top Streamer: Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers (24 Percent Owned)

Yes, Geronimo Allison trudged out of the gate and saw his ownership percentage plummet after recording just five receptions for 24 yards through the first three weeks. But that's fine. Let someone else's impatience be your reward.

If Adams can't go Sunday, then Allison could be a steal.

His named buzzed during training camp, and the 25-year-old hinted at the reason why on Sunday. While he only touched the ball four times (three receptions and a rush), he turned those opportunities into 59 scrimmage yards and a score.

Again, his appeal is tied to Adams' availability. If Adams goes, it's all too likely Allison gets lost in the shuffle; but if Adams is out, Allison deserves strong consideration to be in your lineup.

Opportunities could come early and often in a game against the Dallas Cowboys that oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have tagged with a healthy over/under of 47.5 points.