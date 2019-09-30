Pelicans' Zion Williamson on 81 NBA 2K20 Rating: 'My Guy Is Not That Good'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

If the chance to win Rookie of the Year, lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs and live up to sky-high expectations isn't enough for Zion Williamson, he can draw motivation from something else entering his first season in the NBA.

The chance to improve his rating in NBA 2K.

Williamson reflected on his 81 rating in the newest version of the video game during the Pelicans' Monday media day, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

"My guy is not that good in 2K. That's OK. He's slower than I'd like but it's fine. It's weird though. At the AAU trips when you're younger, you're playing 2K with your friends and teammates and you're having fun. You slide over to the right or to the left and you start pushing the button to switch teams, 'Boom, you're right there.' You don't have to create your player. Your player is already there. It's just like, 'Man, I'm here. But I want to stay here for a long time.' All this stuff just adds motivation to my fire."

The Duke product may not think the electronic version of himself is fast or good enough, but he can take solace in the fact he is the highest-rated rookie in the league.

That is no surprise after he captured the nation's attention as a freshman at Duke with awe-inspiring aerial displays during dunks, powerful blocks on the defensive side and the ability to attack the basket like a multi-time All-Star. He will look to parlay that talent into an impressive showing in his rookie season.

If he does that, a bump in his NBA 2K rating is sure to follow.