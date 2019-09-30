NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Division Standings and Latest 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you think the NFL landscape looks just a little bit different than it did a few days ago, you're probably not alone. Week 4 brought plenty of twists and turns, and perhaps, gave us the most accurate glimpse of where teams stand yet.

The Green Bay Packers defense that played so dominantly over the first three weeks was gashed by the Philadelphia Eagles running game. The seemingly unbeatable New England Patriots were made to look mortal by the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Early MVP candidate Lamar Jackson was humbled by the Cleveland Browns defense. The New Orleans Saints proved that they can sustain success without Drew Brees under center.

There's a lot to digest from Week 4. Here, we'll examine some of the biggest takeaways. First, though, we'll look at the standings and some pre-Monday Night Football power rankings. Finally, we'll look at the current Super Bowl favorites—according to Caesars.

NFL Standings, Pre-MNF

AFC East



New England Patriots 4-0

Buffalo Bills 3-1

New York Jets 0-3

Miami Dolphins 0-4

AFC North

Cleveland Browns 2-2

Baltimore Ravens 2-2

Pittsburgh Steelers 0-3

Cincinnati Bengals 0-3

AFC South

Houston Texans 2-2

Indianapolis Colts 2-2

Tennessee Titans 2-2

Jacksonville Jaguars 2-2

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 4-0

Oakland Raiders 2-2

Los Angeles Chargers 2-2

Denver Broncos 0-4

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys 3-1

Philadelphia Eagles 2-2

New York Giants 2-2

Washington Redskins 0-4

NFC North

Green Bay Packers 3-1

Chicago Bears 3-1

Detroit Lions 2-1-1

Minnesota Vikings 2-2

NFC South

New Orleans Saints 3-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-2

Carolina Panthers 2-2

Atlanta Falcons 1-3

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 3-0

Seattle Seahawks 3-1

Los Angeles Rams 3-1

Arizona Cardinals 0-3-1

Week 4 Power Rankings, Pre-MNF

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Chicago Bears

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Philadelphia Eagles

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Seattle Seahawks

11. Detroit Lions

12. Buffalo Bills

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Los Angeles Chargers

16. Minnesota Vikings

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Houston Texans

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Carolina Panthers

23. Oakland Raiders

24. New York Giants

25. Atlanta Falcons

26. Arizona Cardinals

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

28. Denver Broncos

29. Cincinnati Bengals

30. Washington Redskins

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins

The Saints Will Survive Without Brees

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Brees believes he can "beat" he six-to-eight-week timetable for ligament surgery. This means he should be back for the second half of the season. The good news is that New Orleans will still very much be in the playoff hunt then.

In fact, the Saints may still be on top of the NFC South. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played well enough to survive a brutal two-game stretch—at the Seattle Seahawks and against the Dallas Cowboys—and the Saints have gone 2-0 with him as the starter.

Was Bridgewater brilliant against the Cowboys? No. He finished 23-of-30 for 193 yards, but he also had an interception, took several unnecessary hits and failed to push the ball down the field. As a team, though, New Orleans was brilliant with him at quarterback.

The Saints beat the previously unbeaten Cowboys with defense, a strong running game and just enough veteran poise from Bridgewater. At 12-10 win is never going to be pretty, but the Saints should be perfectly happy to win ugly games while Brees is on the sideline.

The upcoming schedule for New Orleans includes games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. If the Saints can go 2-2 over that stretch, they'll be 5-3 at the halfway point and in prime position to make a run.

The Bears Will Be Just Fine Without Mitchell Trubisky

The Saints are going to have to survive without Brees for the foreseeable future. The Chicago Bears are going to have to do the same without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who exited Sunday's win with a shoulder injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trubisky suffered a dislocation and is unlikely to play this week against the Oakland Raiders:

The good news? The Bears offense may actually be better without Trubisky. He doesn't have the upside of the 2017 second-overall pick, but he knows Matt Nagy's offense well, is decisive in his reads and is capable of throwing the ball down the field—and area in which Trubisky has struggled this season.

"Daniel made quick decisions, processing plays seamlessly," Chris Emma of 670 The Score wrote. "While Trubisky is the more talented player, Daniel possesses the confidence that Trubisky is still lacking. Daniel previously worked with Nagy from 2013 to 2015, so the offense comes naturally to him."

Daniel has produced a limited sample size this season, but he's averaged a full yards more per attempt (6.5 vs. 5.5) than Trubisky and holds a passer rating of 101.4 to Trubisky's 81.0. He took just one sack against the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky was sacked eight times in the first three weeks.

Daniel isn't suddenly going to transform into Patrick Mahomes, but Chicago will be able to win without him for as long as Trubisky needs to be on the sidelines.

The Browns Are Finding Their Way



Brien Aho/Associated Press

The Browns may not live up to the preseason hype, and they still may not be a playoff team. On Sunday, though, they looked like the best team in the AFC North. Their defense—which was missing starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams—flustered the Ravens offense, holding Baltimore to just 18 points before a garbage-time touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Browns offense, which had looked out of sync over the first three weeks, dropped 40 points and 530 yards on the Ravens defense. Nick Chubb ran wild, to the tune of 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Baker Mayfield finally started to look comfortable in Cleveland's 2019 offense.

"Guys kind of got tired about it," Ravens safety Earl Thomas said of the Browns hype, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The Browns went out and proved that they're more than just hype against their division rivals.

This was an important win for Cleveland because the Browns are in the middle of a scary-tough stretch. Their next five games are at the San Francisco 49ers, at home against the Seattle Seahawks, at the Patriots, at the Denver Broncos and at home against the Bills. If they can pick up two wins during that stretch, it'll be impressive. It will also set them up for an easy second-half schedule.

Cleveland will play the currently-winless Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals twice apiece in the final seven weeks, plus the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals. They also have the home rematch against the Ravens. In the meantime, they shouldn't be overlooked by anyone.

Top Super Bowl Odds, Pre-MNF

New England Patriots 5-2

Kansas City Chiefs 9-2

New Orleans Saints 9-1

Dallas Cowboys 9-1

Los Angeles Rams 11-1

Philadelphia Eagles 16-1

Green Bay Packers 16-1

Chicago Bears 20-1

San Francisco 49ers 20-1

Cleveland Browns 25-1

Seattle Seahawks 25-1