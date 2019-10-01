Barcelona vs. Inter: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Inter Milan will both be out to claim their first victory in Group F of the UEFA Champions League when they meet at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Ernesto Valverde's side were held to a goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund in their opener, while the Nerazzurri needed a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a draw at home to Slavia Prague.

Barcelona head into the match fresh from picking up their first away win in La Liga at Getafe on Saturday but face an Inter side who are top of Serie A with a 100 per cent record after six games.

Match Preview

Barcelona have suffered an inconsistent start to the new campaign. They have won only four of their eight matches in all competitions but have been formidable at home.

The Catalan giants thrashed Real Betis and Valencia 5-2 at the Camp Nou and also ran out 2-1 winners against Villarreal in their most recent home fixture.

Their cause has not been helped by injuries to key players, and Valverde may have to cope without some of his star performers against Inter.

Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele both missed the trip to Getafe but have returned to training ahead of the match:

Meanwhile, 16-year-old starlet Ansu Fati, left-back Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti remain on the injured list and are not expected back in time for Wednesday's match, according to Transfermarkt.

Yet Barcelona should still have enough quality to cope. Junior Firpo and Clement Lenglet are likely to continue in defence, while Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and 21-year-old Carles Perez could make up the attack.

Barcelona beat Inter Milan without Messi last season in the group stages. The captain missed the game with an arm injury but watched on as the hosts ran out 2-0 winners on their way to topping the group.

Yet plenty has changed at Inter Milan since that match. Antonio Conte has replaced Luciano Spalletti at the helm and has guided his team to an unbeaten start to the season:

Inter also boast the best defensive record in Serie A. They have conceded just two goals so far, although their back line looks set for its stiffest test yet against Barcelona.

The match will also see Alexis Sanchez return to his former club. The Manchester United loanee made his full debut for Inter on Saturday in their win over Sampdoria and made an impact:

Inter will need their attacking stars to be at their best on Wednesday. They have not scored against Barcelona in four visits to the Camp Nou and will know their opponents have not lost at home in the Champions League since September 2013.