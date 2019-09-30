NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing Week 5 Standings After Sunday's Action

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Despite some unusual fourth-quarter drama, both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs kept winning. And the Miami Dolphins are, well, still terrible.

Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season mostly followed our expectations, though the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to steal impressive road wins. They toppled the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Additionally, the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints picked up a tremendous victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

One interesting product of Sunday's results is the entire AFC South is now tied for the division lead. But since all four franchises play a non-division game next Sunday, Week 5 might not provide any separation in a clogged race.

While the overall standings are important to note, team performance, competition level and head-to-head results are also factors in shaping the early rankings.

2019 NFL Standings (before Week 4 MNF)

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (4-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

3. New York Jets (0-3)

4. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

AFC North

1. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (2-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

4. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

3. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

4. Denver Broncos (0-4)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

3. New York Giants (2-2)

4. Washington (0-4)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

2. Chicago Bears (3-1)

3. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

4. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

2. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

2. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

4. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1)

Good Records But Questionable Teams

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Power rankings are an inexact science because the most important thing is winning. However, who you beat and how you accomplish that should also be judged this early in the season.

The 49ers and Bills are ideal examples.

Holding a 3-0 record, San Francisco is one of only three remaining undefeated teams. Wins over a turnover-happy Jameis Winston, the flailing Bengals and Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers are valuable, but none are really impressive.

Plus, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has performed poorly so far. He's tossed five interceptions in three games and is shaking off some noticeable accuracy-related rust in his return from an ACL injury.

San Francisco was idle in Week 4, but upcoming matchups with the Browns and Rams will provide a better look at the Niners.

Buffalo dropped its first game of the season Sunday, losing 16-10 to the Patriots. Josh Allen threw a trio of interceptions before leaving with a concussion, and backup Matt Barkley added another pick.

On the bright side, the Bills hung around with New England! That's an encouraging phrase. But the offense is a problem, and Buffalo's victories are against the hapless Jets, the Giants when Eli Manning was still the starter and the Bengals.

Consider us late adopters to any San Francisco or Buffalo hype.

Mediocre Records But Playoff-Caliber Teams

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Print off the NFL standings, ensure the surroundings are safe and throw a dart. Congratulations, you hit a 2-2 team!

Five of last season's playoff qualifiers―the Chargers, Colts, Eagles, Ravens and Texans―are all 2-2 through four weeks. So are the Browns, 2019's top breakout pick.

How do you separate that group?

Philadelphia deserves top billing among 2-2 teams, considering it has overcome an unlucky stretch of injuries with a road victory on a short week against the Green Bay Packers.

Otherwise, the Browns took the Rams to the wire last weekend and clobbered the Ravens in Week 4. Despite the ugly opening loss to Tennessee, the Browns have played well recently. Baltimore gave Kansas City a 60-minute fight last weekend, too.

The Texans, Chargers, Giants, Bucs and Vikings have dealt with various problems that are summed up simply: We can't trust you.

Soon enough, the sample size will be large enough to reassess preseason expectations. But right now, those franchises are squarely in the middle of the pack.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Chicago Bears

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Cleveland Browns

11. Baltimore Ravens

12. Detroit Lions

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Buffalo Bills

15. Houston Texans

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. New York Giants

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Minnesota Vikings

20. Carolina Panthers

21. Oakland Raiders

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

24. Tennessee Titans

25. Atlanta Falcons

26. Denver Broncos

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Washington

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. New York Jets

32. Miami Dolphins