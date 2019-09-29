NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns went into Week 4 as the subject of widespread criticism following an upbeat offseason with high expectations and a 1-2 start. They answered the bell on the field and for fantasy owners this week.

Surprisingly, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. had little impact against the Baltimore Ravens, but fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry recorded eight catches for 167 yards before exiting the game with a concussion. Running back Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns to carry the Browns to victory.

As expected, the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs put up a lot of points. The latter may have won the game, but fantasy owners who rolled the dice on quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Kenny Golladay reaped some rewards.

Finally, the Tennessee Titans passing attack showed some life in a road contest with the Atlanta Falcons. While managers shouldn't overreact to one game, they may want to monitor the AFC South club's offensive playmakers.

We'll highlight Sunday's top fantasy performers with a focus on point-per-reception league formats and go through all the game results from 1 p.m. ET throughout the day.

Week 4 Standings

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (4-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

3. New York Jets (0-3)

4. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

AFC North

1. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (2-2)

2. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

3. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

3. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

4. Denver Broncos (0-3)

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)

2. New York Giants (2-2)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

4. Washington Redskins (0-4)

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

2. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

3. Chicago Bears (2-1)

4. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

2. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

2. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

3. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

4. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

NFL Week 4 Results

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 16-10, (Top Fantasy Star: James White: eight receptions for 57 yards

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Giants 24-3 (Wayne Gallman: 63 rushing yards, one touchdown, 55 receiving yards, one touchdown)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: Raiders 31-24 (Jacoby Brissett: 189 passing yards, two touchdowns, 19 rushing yards)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons: Titans 24-10 (A.J. Brown: 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions: 34-30 Chiefs (Matthew Stafford: 291 passing yards, three touchdowns)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins: Chargers 30-10 (Austin Ekeler: 60 rushing yards and one touchdown, 62 receiving yards and one touchdown)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Browns 40-25 (Nick Chubb: 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns)

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans: Panthers 16-10 (Christian McCaffrey: 93 rushing yards and one touchdown, 10 receptions for 86 yards)

Top Fantasy Stars

QB Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions, 25.44

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Stafford popped up on the Lions' injury report later in the week with a hip injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he felt increasing pain in the days leading up to Sunday's game.

Yet, Stafford gutted out a solid performance, nearly upsetting the Chiefs. The Lions fell short in a 34-30 defeat, but their signal-caller came through for fantasy owners, logging 291 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Stafford's fantasy point total led all quarterbacks in 1 p.m. contests. Detroit shouldn't feel any shame in losing to Kansas City. Fantasy managers may want to hold on to the Lions signal-caller if they picked him up as a Week 4 streamer. He's capable of brilliant performances against poor or average defenses.

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, 39.30

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Chubb's ability to push through the Baltimore Ravens' front took some pressure off the Browns' pass-protection issues. Head coach Freddie Kitchens chose to feed the hot hand, and the game plan led to a 40-25 victory.

Chubb had the best game of his career. He registered 20 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns, which included an 88-yard run to paydirt. The 23-year-old recorded the most fantasy points in the first half of games Sunday.

Following the Browns' convincing win over the Ravens, we could see more run-heavy game plans with Chubb handling most of the carries. He has a pathway to 20-25 rush attempts per contest with Kareem Hunt serving an eight-game suspension for shoving and kicking a woman at Cleveland hotel last year.

Managers should consider Chubb a definitive RB1 in the next three games. Once Hunt returns, Kitchens will have to figure out how to divvy the touches.

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants, 29.80

Elsa/Getty Images

No Saquon Barkley, no problem. Fantasy owners who scrambled to pick up Wayne Gallman and started him found a pleasant surprise in their scoring total. He finished with the third-most fantasy points among running backs in the 1 p.m. ET games.

Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Gallman seven times, and he converted six into receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Golden Tate's return from a four-game suspension will cut into the running back's looks in the passing game, but owners should expect the dual-threat tailback to secure at least a few receptions per game.

Jones' presence has injected new life into the Giants offense, which helps the ground attack. While Barkley recovers from a high-ankle sprain, Gallman should be an RB2 or flex option in most matchups. He could easily reach 100 yards from scrimmage as a ball-carrier and pass-catcher.

WR A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, 24.40

John Amis/Associated Press

The Titans had a breakthrough in the passing game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had an efficient performance, completing 18-of-27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns—two of those scores went to rookie wideout A.J. Brown.

Coming into Sunday's contest, Brown had a 100-yard game in his regular-season debut but hadn't reached paydirt. Although he only saw three targets, the Ole Miss product made each reception count. One of his touchdowns occurred on a 55-yard play.

Finally, we're beginning to see Mariota find his pass-catchers. Because of Brown's big-play capability and low target share, he's a boom-or-bust asset. Fantasy managers shouldn't roster him yet but keep an eye on his production going forward.