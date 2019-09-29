Tom Brady, Patriots Survive Bills 16-10 to Remain Undefeated; Josh Allen Injured

Tom Brady, Patriots Survive Bills 16-10 to Remain Undefeated; Josh Allen InjuredSeptember 29, 2019
The New England Patriots continued their dominance over the Buffalo Bills with a 16-10 road win Sunday.
Both teams entered the day unbeaten, but this has been a one-sided division rivalry for more than a decade. Tom Brady now has a 31-3 career record against the Bills, and the Patriots haven't lost at New Era Field since 2011.
Though Tom Brady didn't have a single touchdown, the defense took care of business as the Patriots improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when they began 10-0. The Bills (3-1) remain in second place in the AFC East despite the loss but will have to regroup after a disappointing result.
Notable Fantasy Stats
- Tom Brady: 150 passing yards, 1 INT
- Sony Michel: 63 rushing yards
- James White: 1 rushing yard, 8 catches, 57 receiving yards
- Julian Edelman: 4 catches, 30 receiving yards
- Josh Allen: 153 passing yards, 3 INTs, 26 rushing yards, 1 TD
- Frank Gore: 109 rushing yards
- John Brown: 5 catches, 59 receiving yards
Patriots Defense Flexes Muscle in Win
New England entered the week as the No. 1 scoring defense in football with zero defensive touchdowns allowed, and the unit was just as impressive Sunday.
The secondary forced four interceptions that caused the Bills to settle for just three points in the first half:
NFL @NFL
Four straight games with a pick for Devin McCourty! @McCourtyTwins #GoPats #NEvsBUF 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei https://t.co/jCFDZQj7IX
New England Patriots @Patriots
J.C. Jackson in the first quarter: Block a punt: ✔ Intercept a pass: ✔ https://t.co/BhYTsatWje
New England Patriots @Patriots
Just Cover & block punts & intercept passes. J.C. Jackson hauls in his 2nd INT of the day! #BUFvsNE | #GoPats https://t.co/j8CfaTU6bA
It led to a 2.2 quarterback rating for Josh Allen in the first half and eventually a 24.0 mark overall before he suffered a head injury.
Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd
The Patriots are great at taking an offense or QB that looks decent early in the season and bludgeoning them to death with a defensive scheme
The Patriots eventually allowed the Bills into the end zone on an Allen quarterback sneak, but the defense came up big the next time at the goal line with a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. A pick on the final drive helped seal the win.
The pass rush was on point with five sacks and seven quarterback hits, while the secondary allowed few openings down the field.
Meanwhile, the special teams also did its job as J.C. Jackson blocked a punt, leading to a touchdown:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Touchdowns allowed by the Patriots D/ST: 0 Touchdowns scored by the Patriots D/ST: 3 (via @NFL) https://t.co/PnrN1O99a0
Tom Brady didn't have his best game, finishing 18-of-39 for 150 yards and an interception. However, the defense picked up the slack in a low-scoring battle.
Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ
The Bills are a blocked punt away from a 10-6 lead over the Patriots. Simply an incredible defensive effort
Considering Brady will likely have more good games than bad ones this season, the balance makes the Patriots a dangerous team going forward.
Bills Quarterbacks Can't Help Out Defense
The Bills defense did its job Sunday, containing the Patriots' attack nearly every drive:
Jason Wolf @JasonWolf
#Bills defense has held #Patriots to 3 & out on 6 of 10 possessions. Another lasted just 4 plays.
Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz
Bills pass defense has been stellar today. Everyone is covered, and pass rush is strong.
The only points allowed came after interceptions, and even then the points were difficult to come by.
Frank Gore also more than did his job with his first 100-yard game since last October. He also added to his impressive career with some old-school runs:
B/R Gridiron @brgridiron
@BleacherReport The run that did it was vintage Gore. (via @NFL) https://t.co/UGDkVSwBvN
Unfortunately, the quarterbacks weren't there to help out.
Allen threw three interceptions, and Matt Barkley couldn't pick up the slack with an interception on the final drive.
NFL @NFL
.@j_collins91 gets his 3rd INT of the season to seal the @Patriots W! #GoPats #NEvsBUF 📺: CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei https://t.co/1HAOc8d7uM
It's not easy to beat the Patriots, but the Bills played well enough to win if they simply had better quarterback play.
What's Next?
Both teams go on the road and outside the division for their Week 5 matchups. The Bills will take on the Tennessee Titans, while the Patriots will face the Washington Redskins, both Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Golladay Clutch Toe-Drag TD 😮
Lions WR makes unreal grab to give Detroit late 30-27 lead over Chiefs