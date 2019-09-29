Tom Brady, Patriots Survive Bills 16-10 to Remain Undefeated; Josh Allen Injured

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots continued their dominance over the Buffalo Bills with a 16-10 road win Sunday.

Both teams entered the day unbeaten, but this has been a one-sided division rivalry for more than a decade. Tom Brady now has a 31-3 career record against the Bills, and the Patriots haven't lost at New Era Field since 2011.  

Though Tom Brady didn't have a single touchdown, the defense took care of business as the Patriots improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when they began 10-0. The Bills (3-1) remain in second place in the AFC East despite the loss but will have to regroup after a disappointing result. 

     

Notable Fantasy Stats

  • Tom Brady: 150 passing yards, 1 INT
  • Sony Michel: 63 rushing yards
  • James White: 1 rushing yard, 8 catches, 57 receiving yards
  • Julian Edelman: 4 catches, 30 receiving yards
  • Josh Allen: 153 passing yards, 3 INTs, 26 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Frank Gore: 109 rushing yards
  • John Brown: 5 catches, 59 receiving yards

       

Patriots Defense Flexes Muscle in Win

New England entered the week as the No. 1 scoring defense in football with zero defensive touchdowns allowed, and the unit was just as impressive Sunday.

The secondary forced four interceptions that caused the Bills to settle for just three points in the first half:

It led to a 2.2 quarterback rating for Josh Allen in the first half and eventually a 24.0 mark overall before he suffered a head injury.

The Patriots eventually allowed the Bills into the end zone on an Allen quarterback sneak, but the defense came up big the next time at the goal line with a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. A pick on the final drive helped seal the win.

The pass rush was on point with five sacks and seven quarterback hits, while the secondary allowed few openings down the field. 

Meanwhile, the special teams also did its job as J.C. Jackson blocked a punt, leading to a touchdown:

Tom Brady didn't have his best game, finishing 18-of-39 for 150 yards and an interception. However, the defense picked up the slack in a low-scoring battle. 

Considering Brady will likely have more good games than bad ones this season, the balance makes the Patriots a dangerous team going forward.

      

Bills Quarterbacks Can't Help Out Defense

The Bills defense did its job Sunday, containing the Patriots' attack nearly every drive:

The only points allowed came after interceptions, and even then the points were difficult to come by.

Frank Gore also more than did his job with his first 100-yard game since last October. He also added to his impressive career with some old-school runs:

Unfortunately, the quarterbacks weren't there to help out.

Allen threw three interceptions, and Matt Barkley couldn't pick up the slack with an interception on the final drive.

It's not easy to beat the Patriots, but the Bills played well enough to win if they simply had better quarterback play.

       

What's Next?

Both teams go on the road and outside the division for their Week 5 matchups. The Bills will take on the Tennessee Titans, while the Patriots will face the Washington Redskins, both Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Related

    Golladay Clutch Toe-Drag TD 😮

    Lions WR makes unreal grab to give Detroit late 30-27 lead over Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Golladay Clutch Toe-Drag TD 😮

    Lions WR makes unreal grab to give Detroit late 30-27 lead over Chiefs

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Nick Chubb 88-Yard TD 💨

    Browns RB turns on the burners for his third TD of the game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Chubb 88-Yard TD 💨

    Browns RB turns on the burners for his third TD of the game

    brgridiron
    via Twitter

    Odell Was Getting Choked 😬

    Ravens CB looked like he was grabbing OBJ’s neck when they got into it after the whistle 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Was Getting Choked 😬

    Ravens CB looked like he was grabbing OBJ’s neck when they got into it after the whistle 🎥

    Jesse Reed
    via Sportsnaut.com

    Chiefs 99-Yard Scoop and Score 🎥

    KC takes fumble at the goal line and brings it all the way back for the TD

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs 99-Yard Scoop and Score 🎥

    KC takes fumble at the goal line and brings it all the way back for the TD

    nflonfox
    via Twitter