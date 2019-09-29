Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Wants to Play' for Boca Juniors, Says Director Jorge Anro

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic "wants to play" for Boca Juniors and the club can afford to bring the LA Galaxy star to Argentina, according to director Jorge Anro.

The Boca director told Mundo Boca Radio (h/t Goal's Matt Dorman) that the club are in a healthy enough financial position to land the 37-year-old striker.

"It is true that Ibrahimovic wants to play for Boca and it is true that we are in a position to bring him in," Anro said. "The club is in a very good moment institutionally. It is so good financially that it can afford those luxuries. We would be able to pay Zlatan's contract."

Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, has recently taken to Twitter to shoot down speculation the former Sweden international could leave Major League Soccer and head to Boca Juniors:

The striker has been at LA Galaxy since March 2018. He signed for the club a day after leaving Premier League club Manchester United after his contract with the Red Devils are cancelled.

Ibrahimovic has proved a huge hit for the Galaxy, netting 22 goals in 27 games in his first season. He has racked up another 28 in the current campaign to continue his prolific form:

The striker's hat-trick in a 7-2 win over Sporting Kansas City saw him break the Galaxy's record for most goals in a single season. He told reporters after the win: "I think I am the best ever to play in MLS. And that, without joking."

LA Galaxy general manager, Dennis te Kloese told ESPN Deportes (h/t Tom Marshall at ESPN FC) that Ibrahimovic's future at the club will be decided at the end of the season.

The former Manchester United man will turn 38 in October but has shown he still has plenty to offer despite heading towards the end of a glittering career.

Boca Juniors sound willing to try to tempt Ibrahimovic to Argentina. The club made a splash in the transfer market during the summer by landing Daniele de Rossi on a free transfer.

The midfielder joined the club after 18 years at Roma and was warmly welcomed by supporters. He went on to score on his debut for Boca against Almagro in the Copa Argentina.