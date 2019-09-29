NFL Rumors: Owners, Player Leadership Hope to Finalize CBA Before Season's End

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. Green Bay won the game 10-3. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association and owners may have an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the end of the 2019 season. 

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the two sides are "expected to resume formal bargaining talks within the next few weeks, with hopes of finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement before the league's 100th season ends—though a lot of work remains."

The current agreement is set to expire after the 2020 season.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Melvin Gordon Will Play 'Limited' Snaps vs. Dolphins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Melvin Gordon Will Play 'Limited' Snaps vs. Dolphins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, Referees Association Reach 7-Year CBA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL, Referees Association Reach 7-Year CBA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker, AB Rip Each Other on Twitter 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, AB Rip Each Other on Twitter 😳

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jay Gruden Could Be Fired If Redskins Lose to Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jay Gruden Could Be Fired If Redskins Lose to Giants

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report