NFL Rumors: Owners, Player Leadership Hope to Finalize CBA Before Season's End

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association and owners may have an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the end of the 2019 season.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the two sides are "expected to resume formal bargaining talks within the next few weeks, with hopes of finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement before the league's 100th season ends—though a lot of work remains."

The current agreement is set to expire after the 2020 season.

