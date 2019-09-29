NFL Predictions Week 4: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Seven teams enter Week 4 of the NFL season undefeated. However, that number is all but guaranteed to drop Sunday.

There are two matchups between unbeaten teams set to take place, with the New England Patriots travelling to face the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, who are 2-0-1, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Rams (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Dallas Cowboys (at New Orleans Saints) are also in action Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are guaranteed to remain undefeated because they are on a bye.

Heading into another week of NFL action, here's a look at the remaining schedule, featuring game information, odds, per Caesars, and a prediction for each matchup.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: ATL -3.5, 45.5

Prediction: Falcons 28-17

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: NE -7, 42

Prediction: Patriots 34-14

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Line, O/U: KC -7, 54.5

Prediction: Chiefs 31-20

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: IND -6.5, 46.5

Prediction: Colts 31-13

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: LAC -14.5, 44.5

Prediction: Chargers 35-17

Washington Redskins at New York Giants

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Line, O/U: NYG -3, 48.5

Prediction: Giants 27-14

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: BAL -7, 45

Prediction: Ravens 28-25

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Line, O/U: HOU -5, 47.5

Prediction: Texans 31-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Line, O/U: LAR -9, 48.5

Prediction: Rams 28-10

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Line, O/U: SEA -5.5, 48

Prediction: Seahawks 20-14

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: CHI -1, 38.5

Prediction: Vikings 24-21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Line, O/U: DEN -3, 37.5

Prediction: Jaguars 27-21

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Line, O/U: DAL -2.5, 48

Prediction: Saints 30-27

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Line, O/U: PIT -3.5, 45

Prediction: Steelers 24-17

Week 4 Preview

Although the Patriots and Bills each enter their matchup at 3-0, the teams have gotten there in different ways.

The Pats have been dominant, outscoring the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins by a combined score of 106-17. New England is the defending Super Bowl champion for a reason, and it appears poised to make another deep run and have a chance to retain its title at the end of the season.

The Bills have also had a light schedule to open the year, but their wins have been a bit less impressive. They outlasted the Jets 17-16, beat the New York Giants 28-14 and topped the Cincinnati Bengals 21-17.

Buffalo's games may be closer, but it has still found a way to start the year 3-0. As well as extend their winning streak, the Bills are looking to reverse their fortunes in the series against their AFC East rival; since 2004, Buffalo has lost 27 of its 30 games against New England.

As for the other matchup of undefeated teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are set to face off in a game that could feature a lot of offense. Kansas City is one of only four teams to score more than 100 points through the first three gameweeks of the season. And Detroit, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, may have to do a lot of passing to keep up.

The Chiefs are coming off an impressive victory, as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 in Week 3 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the AFC.

Leading the charge for Kansas City has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP. Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to pass for 350 yards and three touchdown passes without throwing an interception in three consecutive games, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The Lions are undefeated through Week 3 for the first time since 2011, and they will look to keep their strong start going in a game that could turn into a shootout late.