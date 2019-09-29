NFL Week 4 Live Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

It's difficult to consider an NFL game played within the first month of the season is a must-win. For five of the six teams sitting at 0-3, however—the New York Jets are on their bye—Week 4 could bring exactly that.

Only the 1992 San Diego Chargers have made the playoffs after an 0-4 start.

At least one of the aforementioned teams will remain winless along with the Jets. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in the Week 4 finale on Monday night.

Of course, there are some important games that don't involve winless teams, and even two that feature clashes of the undefeated. We'll take a closer look at those in a moment, but first, here's everything you need to know to catch your games of choice in Week 4.

Week 4 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

Week 4 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, September 29



1 p.m. ET



Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons: CBS, CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins: CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: CBS. CBS All Access

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, CBS All Access

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, September 30

8:15 p.m. ET



Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: ESPN, WatchESPN

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East every year since 2008, when Tom Brady missed most of the season with a torn ACL. The Buffalo Bills have a chance to challenge the Patriots this season, but they may need to win this early head-to-head matchup to do so.

The key to this game will be Buffalo's pass rush and its attempts to fluster Brady. Given his quick release and ability to diagnose plays pre-snap, this won't be an easy task. Buffalo's defense, which has generated seven sacks in three games, will face a banged-up Patriots line.

New England's starting center David Andrews was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn joined him on IR after Week 2.

If the Bills can get pressure on Brady, they can force him into mistakes—especially with his favorite target at less than 100 percent. Julian Edelman left last week's game with a rib injury, though he is expected to play.

If the Patriots can keep a clean picket around Brady and play relatively mistake-free ball, they're likely to win. The Bills certainly have their fair share of offensive weapons—most notably, quarterback Josh Allen—but the Patriots defense hasn't allowed a touchdown since last year's AFC Championship game.

If this becomes a simple game of back-and-forth, it's going to favor New England. If the Bills can generate turnovers and short fields, they'll have a good shot at pulling off the upset.

This should be a very telling game for both teams. Both are undefeated, but the teams they've beaten have a combined 1-8 record.

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

While the Detroit Lions don't have three wins on their resume, they are undefeated. They tied with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, giving them a mark of 2-0-1. They'll host the 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs in a classic matchup of offense versus defense.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes carved up opposing defenses over the first three weeks. They've averaged 392.3 passing yards per game, most in the NFL. They've also averaged 33.7 points per game, third-most in the league.

On paper, the Lions defense doesn't appear to be much of a match for Mahomes and Co. Detroit ranks just 22nd in pass defense (269.3 yards per game allowed) and 12th in scoring (20.3 points). However, Detroit has an aggressive unit that has produced nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions thus far.

Containing Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and the rest of the Chiefs offense may be an impossible task, but if the Lions can stall out drives and take the ball away, they'll have a chance.

The bigger issue for Detroit may actually be injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play, but the Lions will likely be without wideout Danny Amendola and cornerback Darius Slay.

Slay's absence will make it that much harder for the Lions to limit Kansas City's offense. Without Amendola, keeping pace on the scoreboard will be even more of a challenge.

Then, there's Stafford. Though he may play, he likely won't be at 100 percent. He's listed with a hip injury, but according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford is dealing with back pain.

"This is the closest he's probably been to not playing, but he's planning on going," an unnamed source told ESPN.

This could turn into a major issue for the Lions. While the Chiefs don't have a great defense overall, they do have a trio of quality pass-rushers in Chris Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah and Frank Clark.

Stafford isn't exactly known as an elusive quarterback, and the back injury could further limit his ability to avoid the pass rush. That's the strength of the Chiefs defense and the biggest obstacle the Lions offense will have to overcome.