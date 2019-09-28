Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz Fight Rematch Booked for Nov. 23 in Las Vegas

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder will put his unbeaten record and WBC heavyweight championship on the line against Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23.

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, the rematch between Wilder and Ortiz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was officially announced Saturday.

Their first matchup in March 2018 was a close back-and-forth battle that Wilder won by TKO in the 10th round. The Bronze Bomber overcame a slow start to finish with three knockdowns, including in the decisive round.

Per CompuBox Stats, Wilder had the advantage in total punches landed (98-87), but Ortiz landed more power punches (63-60) and was more accurate with them (43.4 to 38.7 percent).

During Saturday's official announcement, Wilder described Ortiz as the most difficult opponent he's gone up against:

"When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division. I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don't. In the rematch there's more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I've already seen the style before. It's going to make it more fun. I can't wait to see how he tries to handle me when I'm at my best."

Ortiz called Wilder "the best heavyweight in the world until someone beats him" and said "this is the most dangerous fight for" the WBC champion.

King Kong has won his last three fights, including two by knockout, since losing to Wilder.

If Wilder is able to prevail against Ortiz for a second time, Rafael noted he will get a rematch with Tyson Fury currently scheduled for Feb. 22.