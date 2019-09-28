Raheem Sterling Defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy Tweet

Raheem Sterling Defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy TweetSeptember 28, 2019
Raheem Sterling has defended Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva over his tweet regarding Benjamin Mendy.
Silva has faced accusations of racism after tweeting an image comparing Mendy to a character on a packet of Conguitos, a brand of Spanish confectionary. The midfielder deleted the message and posted a subsequent tweet saying "Can't even joke with a friend these days."
Sterling offered his thoughts on the matter after Manchester City's 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday and said the tweet was not racist but a joke between two friends, according to BBC Sport:
"I don't feel there's any racism in it. It's a situation between two friends, Bernardo and Mendy, as everyone knows. I can see exactly the point where some people can get touchy-feely on it but I feel in that situation Bernardo made a joke to his friend.
"He's not referred to his skin colour, he's not referred to his lips. In both the pictures they've both got small heads, you know. The most important thing for me is he didn't refer to a colour."
Silva's tweet was condemned by anti-discriminatory organisation Kick It Out, who called on the Football Association to take action against the Manchester City star:
Dan Roan @danroan
Breaking: @kickitout “extremely disappointed” & “shocked” by “offensive” Bernardo Silva tweet. “Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as ‘banter’, and we’re shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post” https://t.co/It0ruk964t
The Portugal international has written to the FA "expressing regret for any offence" his tweet caused, and Mendy has also submitted support for his team-mate, per the Mirror's David McDonnell.
Manager Pep Guardiola has repeatedly defended Silva over his tweet and said the midfielder's critics are "completely wrong" during a press conference.
Guardiola has been widely criticised for his stance on the issue:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Guardiola's got it all wrong on Bernardo Silva. It's got nothing to do with whether or not he's a great bloke or whether he's best friends with Mendy or even whether or not he's racist. His tweet promoted a racial stereotype and that's wrong and deserves some form of punishment
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
This is shameful from Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva’s tweet: "The image is not about the colour of the skin. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and he related it to this cartoon, which was quite similar for the image.” #mcfc https://t.co/CWDTph0jR5
Sam Lee @SamLee
Wasn’t in the press conference but have seen the comments. Can see why Guardiola has backed up Bernardo, who is clearly not a bad guy. But while the post wasn’t abusive, it was public, included ugly stereotypes and was offensive to a lot of people. You’ve got to accept that.
Sterling has emerged as a leading figure in football's battle against racism. The 24-year-old spoke out after suffering racist abuse against Chelsea in an Instagram post in December. He also used the message to criticise the coverage of black players in the media.
The England international has also called on governing bodies to "solve the problem" after England players were racially abused in a 5-1 win in Montenegro in March and Moise Kean was targeted while playing for Juventus at Cagliari.
