Week 4 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over/Under Score Predictions

Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season got off to a bit of a surprising start, as the injury-hampered Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau on Thursday night.

The Packers, who came into Week 4 allowing just 11.7 points per game, couldn't contain Philadelphia's rushing attack. The Eagles rushed for 176 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, punishing the Packers defense and keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field for long stretches.

This allowed the Eagles to dictate a game that favored Green Bay in many aspects, at least on paper. IT was also a reminder that after just three weeks, we still don't know just how good each NFL team can be in 2019.

Thursday night's game represented a market correction for the Eagles and the Packers, and we could see similar scenarios play out over the remainder of the schedule. Here, you'll find some predictions for that remaining schedule—along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars—and a closer look at some of the marquee matchups of Week 4.

NFL Week 4 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (+4, 47.5 o/u) at Houston Texans: Texans 30-27

Cleveland Browns (+6.5, 45 o/u) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 33-30

Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 54.5 o/u) at Detroit Lions: Chiefs 30-22

Los Angeles Chargers (-14.5, 44.5 o/u) at Miami Dolphins: Chargers 28-17

New England Patriots (-7, 42 o/u) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 23-18

Oakland Raiders (+6.5, 45.5 o/u) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30-24

Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 45.5 o/u) at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27-21

Washington Redskins (+3, 49 o/u) at New York Giants: Giants 26-22

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 48 o/u) at Arizona Cardinals: Seahawks 31-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5, 49 o/u) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28-20

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 37.5 o/u) at Denver Broncos: Jaguars 24-21

Minnesota Vikings (+1.5, 38.5 o/u) at Chicago Bears: Vikings 22-21

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 47 o/u) at New Orleans Saints: Cowboys 28-23

Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 45 o/u) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 25-21

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The last time the New England Patriots didn't finish in first place in the AFC East was in 2008. That was the year Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 and the year the Miami Dolphins unleashed the wildcat offense on the NFL.

In the year since, the division has pretty much always been New England's to lose, but that could change in 2019.

The Buffalo Bills share the Patriots 3-0 record heading into this matchup, and Buffalo is a legitimate threat in the division. With a young playmaking quarterback in Josh Allen and a defense that is allowing just 299.7 yards per game, the Bills are built to battle Brady and Co. on the field.

New England is still the better team—and it boasts an even better defense, allowing just 199 yards per game—but this game should be closer than it might have been in years past. The fact that several Patriots, including wideout Julian Edelman, are dealing with injuries should keep this a grinding, low-scoring game.

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

While we're on the topic of injuries, it's worth noting that the Detroit Lions are dealing with their fair share. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable with a hip injury, defensive back Darius Slay is dealing with a hamstring issue, and wideout Danny Amendola has a shoulder injury.

"He’s a pretty tough kid, so he’s going to do everything possible to get himself ready to go," head coach Matt Patricia said of Amendola, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

These injuries will make it tough for the Lions to hang with the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs, even with one of the league's better defenses.

The Lions are allowing just 20.3 points per game, and they should be able to keep the Chiefs in check—at least as much as anyone can. Keeping Patrick Mahomes contained for four full quarters is a tough challenge, though, and Detroit will struggle to keep pace if guys like Slay and Amendola cannot go.

If Stafford is unable to play or is severely limited with the hip issue, this game could become a lopsided affair very quickly.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns haven't been as dangerous as many made them out to be during the offseason. However, they cannot be written off against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are one of the hottest stories of the early 2019 season, but the Browns match up well with them.

Even with an offense that has played out of rhythm through the first three weeks, the Browns can gobble up yards against Baltimore. Cleveland has big-play threats in the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield, and the Ravens defense is allowing an average of 290.3 yards per game through the air.

Only five teams have allowed more passing yards than the Ravens.

On the other side of the ball, the Browns have enough talent to at least slow Jackson. They're allowing just 315 yards per game, 10th-fewest in the league.

The Ravens should still come out on top here, but these are familiar foes in a battle for first place in the AFC North. Expect a close battle, just like the two Browns-Ravens matchups of last season.