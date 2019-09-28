NFL, Referees Association Reach 7-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL announced Saturday it reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association that will run through May 31, 2026.

The current CBA had been set to expire in May 2020.

With the NFL and NFLRA coming to terms, it ensures there won't be a repeat of the 2012 referee lockout in the near future. As a result of the 2012 lockout, replacement officials were used for the first three weeks of the regular season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.