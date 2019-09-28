NFL, Referees Association Reach 7-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

An NFL referee puts away his penalty flag after a penalty in the first half of an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL announced Saturday it reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association that will run through May 31, 2026.

The current CBA had been set to expire in May 2020.

With the NFL and NFLRA coming to terms, it ensures there won't be a repeat of the 2012 referee lockout in the near future. As a result of the 2012 lockout, replacement officials were used for the first three weeks of the regular season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Baker, AB Rip Each Other on Twitter 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, AB Rip Each Other on Twitter 😳

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jay Gruden Could Be Fired If Redskins Lose to Giants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jay Gruden Could Be Fired If Redskins Lose to Giants

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Free Agents Still on the Market 🛒

    The top players still out there at every position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best Free Agents Still on the Market 🛒

    The top players still out there at every position

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AB Working on Grievance vs. Raiders over Voided Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB Working on Grievance vs. Raiders over Voided Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report