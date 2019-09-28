Antonio Brown Rips Baker Mayfield: Lamar Jackson Should've Been Drafted Higher

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield became the latest Twitter target of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday morning.

Mayfield took aim at Brown's brief, eventful stint with the Oakland Raiders in a Friday post on Instagram, and the seven-time Pro Bowl selection took notice:

"Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson, what a big scam," Brown added.

Cleveland selected Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after he won the 2017 Heisman Trophy as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners. Jackson, who finished third in Heisman voting two years ago while with the Louisville Cardinals, slid to the Baltimore Ravens as the final pick of Round 1 in 2018.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots last week after just 11 days with the organization amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by two women.

Although the 31-year-old Miami native posted on Twitter last Sunday he "will not be playing in the NFL anymore," his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, downplayed that stance on the 99 Problems podcast (via ESPN) with former standout defensive tackle Warren Sapp on Wednesday.

"I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL," Rosenhaus said. "I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

The league issued a statement after Brown was released, stating it would investigate the allegations "vigorously and expeditiously," but it provided no timetable for a decision on potential discipline.

In the meantime, Brown has taken to Twitter for feuds with NFL owners, Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle and Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko.