Liverpool Face Carabao Cup Expulsion Amid Ineligible Player Investigation

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly facing possible expulsion from the Carabao Cup after an investigation was opened to determine whether they fielded an ineligible player against MK Dons in the third round on Wednesday.

Paul Joyce of the Times provided further information on the player in question—Pedro Chirivella—and the possible punishments the team could face:

Per Alistair Magowan of BBC Sport, Liverpool issued a statement on the issue: "The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players. We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete."

The EFL said it is "considering the matter."

The Athletic's James Pearce provided more information on the matter:

According to Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo, while being kicked out of the tournament is an option, that drastic measure is "unlikely."

The Reds were 2-0 winners on the night at Stadium MK, with goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever enough to see them into Round 4. Liverpool have been drawn to face Arsenal at Anfield in the next stage of the bracket.

However, it would appear their status in the tournament is in doubt as a result of Chirivella's introduction in the second period.

Although the Carabao Cup will not be a priority for Liverpool this season as they chase Premier League and UEFA Champions League glory, Wednesday's game showed how valuable the competition can be. For manager Jurgen Klopp, it's an ideal stage for giving rising stars and fringe players an opportunity.

Liverpool supporters would have been impressed by Harvey Elliott's senior debut, as the 16-year-old was a threat throughout the contest. Curtis Jones and Hoever also stood out on what was a promising evening for the Reds.

Chirivella was once regarded as a bright prospect at Anfield. However, he's struggled to build on the early potential showcased, and it appears unlikely the 22-year-old has a future with the Merseyside club.