Tony Romo Misses Safeway Open Cut, Will Call Vikings vs. Bears for CBS on Sunday

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

CBS NFL color commentator and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo missed the cut by six shots at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open after shooting a four-over 148 over Thursday and Friday.

Romo would have missed his scheduled call of Sunday's Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears game if he made the cut, but he will now be present at Soldier Field alongside play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz. Boomer Esiason was slated to replace him, per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

The 39-year-old scratch golfer, who has won back-to-back American Century Celebrity Golf Championships, was in good shape after a fantastic two-under par Thursday at the Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, California.

After shooting one-over through 13 holes, Romo caught fire down the stretch, making third birdies to finish at 70. That mark was better than some of the efforts by the game's greatest golfers, including Justin Thomas' 71 and Hideki Matsuyama's 72.

However, Friday was not as kind to Romo, who shot six-over par from the second through 13th holes. The flat stick failed him, as he lost 3.718 strokes gained putting. Romo also hit just 21.43 percent of fairways and 55.56 percent greens in regulation.

This marked Romo's fourth PGA Tour event. He played the 2018 and 2019 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championships as well as the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Romo, who used a sponsor's exemption to play each event, has not made a cut.