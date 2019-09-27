Bears' Allen Robinson, Trey Burton Fantasy Outlook After Taylor Gabriel Injury

Will Newton/Getty Images

Chicago Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a concussion, according to JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago.

That injury will not only impact the Bears offense, but fantasy football leagues everywhere.

Gabriel is coming off a historic performance in Week 3, one that, according to ESPN Stats and Info, tied a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns (three) in one half. However, he had to leave the game late in the third quarter due to a concussion.

Now, both Mitchell Trubisky and fantasy owners will be looking for other members of the receiving corps to step up.

Though he has shown WR1 potential in the past, Allen Robinson has not quite been on that level this year—but he has remained productive. One season after piling up 754 receiving yards and four touchdowns, he has 17 receptions for 203 yards through the first three games this season.

The only concern for fantasy owners thus far has been Robinson's inability to score touchdowns. He has been held out of the end zone for nine consecutive regular-season games, limiting his fantasy value. The good news is he has still averaged 6.7 catches and 59.9 yards per game during that span.

Those numbers will continue to make Robinson worthy of a spot in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, fantasy owners will need to proceed with caution regarding tight end Trey Burton. Stankevitz noted Burton is questionable for Week 4 after being limited in practice due to a groin injury.

Burton has gotten off to a slow start in 2019. After his groin injury kept him out of the season opener, he has managed just six receptions for 25 yards in two games.

Burton was a quality fantasy option a season ago, as he recorded career highs in catches (54), yards (569) and touchdowns (six). When healthy and involved in the offense, he is a valuable fantasy playmaker. However, until his groin is healthy, fantasy owners should explore other options at tight end.