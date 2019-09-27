NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Reaction and Standings After Thursday Night Football

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Through three weeks, the NFL is exactly what we thought it was. The Buffalo Bills are undefeated, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to win a game.

Sure, teams like the New England Patriots (3-0) and Miami Dolphins (0-3) have met expectations, but this season has still offered little predictability. In a league wherein the San Francisco 49ers are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers won their first three games on the back of their defense, here are our Week 4 power rankings ahead of Sunday's games.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Quarterback Josh Rosen looked pretty good against the Dallas Cowboys, but this team is not in the business of winning football games.

31. New York Jets (0-3)

The bad news: QB Sam Darnold still has mono. The good news: You can't lose on a bye week.

30. Denver Broncos (0-3)

I swear I saw starting QB Joe Flacco throw an elite pass in Week 1.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

Running back Joe Mixon's yards-per-carry average increased by 68.8 percent with his performance in Week 3. That sounds great, but he is still averaging just 2.7 yards on his rushes.

28. Oakland Raiders (1-2)

It was fun when Oakland looked good for a game and a quarter.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

If you are Pittsburgh fan or own any Steelers in fantasy football, we are sorry. QB Mason Rudolph could not right the ship and the Steelers now have scored the sixth-least points in the league while giving up the fifth-most.

26. Washington Redskins (0-3)

Rookie wideout Terry McLaurin is a legitimate talent. But the Washington professional football team needs Trent Williams back at left tackle and cornerback Josh Norman to go Benjamin Button by about five years.

25. New York Giants (1-2)

Daniel Stephen Jones III is an American football quarterback, and he can do it all. In Week 3, Danny Dimes turned 36 passes and four rushes into a total of 364 yards and four touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first career start. Tampa Bay's secondary looks atrocious, but Danny's fresh legs (and arm) are a welcome sight for Giants (and football) fans.

24. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

The Cardinals have scored more points this season than any other winless team. Unfortunately, their secondary is practically nonexistent until Patrick Peterson returns from suspension.

23. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Tennessee's offense is very boring, and their defense was eaten up by QB Gardner Minshew II.

22. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

It wasn't Will Grier who stepped in under center and made the Panthers a competent offense, it was Kyle Allen. And he looked good doing so, completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Now he needs to prove he can do it against a team that's not the Cardinals.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)

Mike Evans is back at wide receiver, but the Buccaneers secondary was scorched by a rookie quarterback out of Duke in his first career start. This offense will click at some point, but the secondary needs work.

20. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

Either Cleveland's offensive line is atrocious or Baker Mayfield is taking too many seven-step drops. Or, more likely, it's both.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Let the reign of Gardner Minshew II and DJ Chark begin. The Jaguars just might finally be giving the 33-year-old Calais Campbell a reason to reignite the Sacksonville defense.

18. Chicago Bears (2-1)

The Bears are 2-1, but they are averaging just 16.7 points and their wins came against the Broncos and Redskins.

17. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

The Falcons have Matt Ryan giving the ball to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu, Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman. Yet they have the 20th-most points this season. The talent is there, but head coach Dan Quinn's time might be up.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

Melvin Gordon is back, and that doesn't fix the defense's issues, but playing the Dolphins on Sunday should be nice.

15. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

Through three weeks, the Lions are an undefeated football team.

14. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

We still miss Andrew Luck, but the team is great and former backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been good.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

A huge 34-27 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football was impressive and proves this team's offensive talent. Unfortunately, their secondary is getting ravaged by injuries.

12. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The Seahawks are 2-1, but their point differential is three points in the negative. The New Orleans Saints are the first good team they've played, and they lost to them even with Drew Brees out.

11. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

The San Francisco 49ers will be undefeated through four weeks of NFL action.

10. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Playing the New England Patriots is as tough a test as an undefeated Bills team could hope for. We just hope running back Devin Singletary is healthy for it.

9. Houston Texans (2-1)

Deshaun Watson's back injury did not get re-aggravated against the Chargers, and that's a win in and of itself for a team with big aspirations.

8. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

Their offense may be vintage, but Dalvin Cook is a stud and the team seems unfazed by Kirk Cousins' inability to connect with his receivers.

7. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Teddy Bridgewater seems ready to man New Orleans' incredibly talented fort until Drew Brees gets back.

6. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

They lost a nail-biter to the Philadelphia Eagles on TNF, but the Green Bay passing attack is back and their defense had allowed the second-least points in the NFL through the first three weeks.

5. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)

It's been a light schedule, but they don't choose their opponents, and the Cowboys have the second-highest point differential (53) in 2019.

4. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

The Ravens did lose a game, but it was close and against the Kansas City Chiefs. They lead the league in points scored with 110.

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

Although the road has not felt entirely smooth for the Rams, they've earned their wins, are in the right lane and seem to be gaining some momentum.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Even with Tyreek Hill and Damien Williams out, the Chiefs dropped 33 on the Ravens. This team refuses to slump.

1. New England Patriots (3-0)