Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

In Daniel Jones' NFL debut, he showcased what could make him a consistent fantasy football performer.

One glance at the Week 4 schedule hands you confidence in the New York Giants quarterback, as he faces Washington in an NFC East showdown.

Even though Washington enters MetLife Stadium without a win, it possesses some intriguing value picks for daily fantasy lineups.

Other potential steals may be further down the value chart, but their matchups could persuade you to ride with them Sunday.

Value Picks

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Value: FanDuel: $7,300; DraftKings: $5,300

Jones racked up 364 total yards and four touchdowns in his initial start for the Giants.

That alone should get you excited for his fantasy potential, especially with some of the top-tier signal-callers sidelined by injuries.

New York could have more reliance on the No. 6 overall pick with Saquon Barkley out. Although the long-term offensive situation is not ideal, Sunday presents Jones with a chance to shine versus a porous Washington defense.

The Redskins are tied with Arizona for the concession of the second-most passing touchdowns, and they have let up 7.4 yards per attempt.

In two of its three games, Jay Gruden's team has been gashed for over 400 total yards, and the Giants could trend in that direction if Jones discovers a balance with running back Wayne Gallman.

Jones comes $2,000 cheaper than Patrick Mahomes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He may not be your first choice, but he can be the smart one that opens up possibilities to spend more at other positions.

If you carry faith in Jones, you could stack him with Evan Engram or Sterling Shepard, both of whom are coming off 100-yard performances. Shepard sits in the middle tier of wide receivers, while Engram holds the second-highest price at tight end behind Travis Kelce.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville

Value: FanDuel: $6,400; DraftKings: $6,000

Leonard Fournette does not have any touchdowns, but he has received the ball on a consistent basis in the Jacksonville offense.

The running back out of LSU recorded at least 13 carries and four receptions versus Kansas City, Houston and Tennessee.

Fournette faces a Denver defense that has let up the most rushing touchdowns with five. The Broncos have allowed 99 receiving yards on eight receptions to running backs.

While those numbers are small compared to others, the 12.3 yards per reception is promising if the Jaguars utilize Fournette in that part of the offense.

In its lone home game, the Broncos conceded 153 rushing yards to Chicago, and Jacksonville's only 100-yard rushing performance occurred on the road in Houston.

Those numbers suggest Fournette is going to put in a solid showing, and if he finally hits the end zone, he will be more than worth the pickup.

As the 10th-rated running back on DraftKings and 13th on FanDuel, Fournette allows you to pair a value pick and a high-priced option, like Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook, without maxing out your budget on one position.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

Value: FanDuel: $6,300; DraftKings: $4,500

One of the few positives to come out of Washington's season has been Terry McLaurin's performance.

The rookie out of Ohio State has at least seven targets and five receptions to go along with a touchdown in each of his first three games.

McLaurin's developing connection with Case Keenum makes him the most intriguing fantasy option on the Washington roster.

The success could continue versus the Giants, who have allowed 997 passing yards, the most in the NFL.

If Washington fails to establish a ground game, or is playing from behind again, McLaurin could rack up numbers.

Pairing him with Keenum in your lineup is dangerous because the quarterback is coming off a five-turnover game, but given how often McLaurin has been targeted, we expect him to be a cheap high-volume addition.

We suggest teaming McLaurin up with Keenan Allen since the Los Angeles Chargers are taking on Miami and Allen is coming off a 183-yard game.

The combination of a heavily-used star and a rookie sleeper could allow you to gain separation from the competition since not all owners will gravitate to Washington's offense.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle

Value: FanDuel: $5,400; DraftKings: $3,600

Arizona's inability to contain tight ends is the trend you need to take advantage of.

T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews and Greg Olsen all thrived against the Cardinals, and Will Dissly could be the next.

Kliff Kingsbury's team has allowed 23 receptions on 30 targets, 348 yards and five touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Dissly enters Week 4 with 12 catches on 14 targets, 124 yards and three touchdowns. His knack for finding the end zone gives us even more faith he can take advantage of Arizona's defense.

Even though he achieved early success, the highest you will find Dissly on a salary chart is ninth on FanDuel.

With the 23-year-old receiving attention from Russell Wilson and possessing a favorable matchup, he has to be a go-to option.

Dissly's selection allows some flexibility when chasing players like Allen, McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Patrick Mahomes, who are worth the high price if you can work in value options to complement them.

