Rapper Jeezy Reportedly Starting Agency 'Sports 99' for NBA, NFL Players

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jeezy speaks onstage during day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jeezy is becoming the latest music mogul to expand his portfolio by getting into the sports agent world. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the hip-hop artist is launching the Sports 99 agency that will represent NBA and NFL players. 

Jeezy's venture into this world comes in the wake of Jay-Z's success as the founder of Roc Nation Sports in 2013. Roc Nation currently represents athletes in the NBA, the NFL, MLB, world football and boxing. 

Roc Nation also signed Jeezy to a deal in 2013. The Grammy-nominated artist has since left the company and is under contract to Def Jam Recordings. 

Jeezy hasn't been shy about showing off his NBA and NFL fandom over the years. The Snowman wrote a song honoring Cam Newton's MVP season in 2015 called "Hit Um" and has had his music featured in NBA 2K video games. 

This will be a different sort of relationship between Jeezy and those sports leagues, but his history of business success makes it easy to think he will be able to make this work. 

