Jordan Howard's 3 TDs Power Eagles to Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers on TNF

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are back to .500.

Philadelphia rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 34-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Thursday’s NFC showdown at Lambeau Field and improved to 2-2 in the process. The Eagles are still behind the undefeated Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East but have some momentum after Nigel Bradham intercepted Aaron Rodgers inside Philadelphia's 5-yard line in the final minute of the game.

That, along with a dominant performance from Jordan Howard, was enough to win on the road.

As for the Packers, they are now 3-1 and still well-positioned for a playoff run, but they lost ground in a daunting NFC North that features four teams above .500.

What’s Next?

The Packers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a high-profile NFC clash in Week 5, while the Eagles host the New York Jets.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.