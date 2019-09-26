Jordan Howard's 3 TDs Power Eagles to Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers on TNF

September 27, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass while being pressured by Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are back to .500.

Philadelphia rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 34-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Thursday’s NFC showdown at Lambeau Field and improved to 2-2 in the process. The Eagles are still behind the undefeated Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East but have some momentum after Nigel Bradham intercepted Aaron Rodgers inside Philadelphia's 5-yard line in the final minute of the game.

That, along with a dominant performance from Jordan Howard, was enough to win on the road.

As for the Packers, they are now 3-1 and still well-positioned for a playoff run, but they lost ground in a daunting NFC North that features four teams above .500.

          

What’s Next?

The Packers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in a high-profile NFC clash in Week 5, while the Eagles host the New York Jets.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

