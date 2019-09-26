Fantasy Alert: Melvin Gordon to Be Chargers' Starting RB After End of Holdout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

After reporting to Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday following an extended contract standoff, running back Melvin Gordon will be reinserted atop the depth chart despite Austin Ekeler's solid start to the season. 

"He's our starter. No doubt," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday, per ESPN's Field Yates. "He was our starter for a reason ... as soon as Melvin's ready, he'll go back. He'll go back to number one."

Gordon is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

