Fantasy Alert: Melvin Gordon to Be Chargers' Starting RB After End of Holdout

After reporting to Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday following an extended contract standoff, running back Melvin Gordon will be reinserted atop the depth chart despite Austin Ekeler's solid start to the season.

"He's our starter. No doubt," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday, per ESPN's Field Yates. "He was our starter for a reason ... as soon as Melvin's ready, he'll go back. He'll go back to number one."

Gordon is not expected to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

