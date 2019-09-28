Fantasy Football 2019: Top Streaming Options for Week 4September 28, 2019
Fantasy Football 2019: Top Streaming Options for Week 4
You don't have to completely buy into a fantasy football player or unit. It's OK to lease rather than go all-in on a waiver-wire pickup.
So you missed out on the hottest acquisitions for Week 4. What's the alternative plan? Take a few minutes to cycle through streamer options who have a chance to shine in their upcoming matchups. They're not necessarily long-term keepers but could help you beat your opponent this week.
For fantasy owners who hope to gain a competitive edge, swing for the fences with players in a potentially high-scoring matchup like the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions. You can also pick up a defense going up against an offense that struggles to protect the quarterback or commits turnovers.
Based on point-per-reception league settings, we'll take a look at eight of the best streamer selections owned in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Thursday 11 p.m. ET.
QB Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (56 Percent Owned)
The Lions' middling rushing offense lists 18th compared to their 11th-ranked aerial attack. Head coach Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will need to figure out how to keep pace with the Chiefs. Logically, you'd think more runs to keep signal-caller Patrick Mahomes on the sideline, right?
Well, the Chiefs have scored at least 26 points in every game with Mahomes under center. Regardless of the Lions' approach, they must score points. Thus far, quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown six touchdown passes, and the running backs have reached pay dirt once on the ground.
Stafford must push the ball downfield against the Chiefs. He'll have the pass-catching weapons to do so with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Hockenson, who had a strong Week 1 performance (six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown). He will also have Kerryon Johnson as a receiving option out of the backfield.
Detroit may not win a scoring shootout with Kansas City, but Stafford has a high floor this week. He could reward managers with big passing numbers Sunday.
RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (47 Percent Owned)
In Week 3, running back Darrel Williams racked up 109 yards from scrimmage. Fellow tailback LeSean McCoy was hobbled by an ankle ailment, and Damien Williams was nursing a knee injury on the sideline.
Williams could have another solid outing against the Lions, who rank 22nd against the run. As well, Damien Williams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and could miss consecutive contests.
Assuming Williams and McCoy split backfield duties again, they're both viable fantasy plays. The former is still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues. He's a decent pickup until the Chiefs give more touches to rookie sixth-rounder Darwin Thompson or until Damien Williams, originally projected as the starter, returns to action.
Last week, Williams caught all five of his targets for 47 yards, which provides optimism in his ability to rack up points in PPR leagues with Mahomes under center.
RB Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins (60 Percent Owned)
Chris Thompson isn't a typical RB2 play. He hasn't recorded more than seven carries or 29 yards on the ground in any game, but managers can count on him to catch several passes out of the backfield.
With quarterback Case Keenum under center, Thompson has registered at least four receptions and 48 yards through the air in each game. He's also logged double-digit fantasy points in all three outings for PPR league owners.
Keenum didn't practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, but he returned to action in full Thursday, which means the 31-year-old will likely suit up for a favorable matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday.
This season, the Giants have allowed at least 28 points in every contest, and their defense ranks 31st in yards. If healthy, Keenum could have a solid outing, which is good news for Thompson, who's second on the team in targets (23) and tied with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the most receptions (16).
Here's the final selling point for Thompson: McLaurin appeared on the injury report with a hamstring injury Thursday. If he doesn't play or suits up with limitations Sunday, the pass-catching running back could have a field day playing against the Giants defense.
WR DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (62 Percent Owned)
Unlike last year, the Seattle Seahawks field a balanced offensive attack, ranking 10th through the air and 15th on the ground. Rookie second-round wideout DK Metcalf has benefitted from the increased volume in pass attempts.
Similar to his collegiate years, Metcalf has displayed big-play capability. He averaged 18.3 yards per reception at Ole Miss and has racked up 24.1 yards per grab through three weeks in the pros.
Because of Metcalf's low catch rate (47.4 percent), he's still available in more than a third of leagues, but the 21-year-old projects as a boom-or-bust asset for Week 4. He's logged four or fewer catches in every game but has scored double-digit fantasy points in two outings.
Metcalf will go up against an Arizona Cardinals pass defense that has surrendered nine touchdowns and ranks 24th in yards without starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (suspension for performance-enhancing drugs) and Robert Alford, who's on injured reserve with a fractured tibia. Managers should take advantage of this short-handed, porous unit.
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (52 Percent Owned)
The Denver Broncos passing offense hasn't offered fantasy owners much upside through three weeks, but that could change Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Quarterback Joe Flacco may have a decent outing against a Jaguars defense without cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could miss Sunday's game as he awaits the birth of his second child.
Without the All-Pro cornerback on the field, Flacco could take long shots in the aerial attack and trust wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton to win one-on-one matchups.
In terms of target share and receiving yards, Sutton looks like a candidate to put together an impressive showing with opportunities downfield. He leads the team in the latter category (247) and has seen at least seven looks in the passing game in every contest.
Sutton could finally reach the end zone as a big-body target (6'4", 216 lbs) who's a chunk-yardage receiver, averaging 15.4 yards per reception.
WR Randall Cobb, Dallas Cowboys (24 Percent Owned)
Wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss consecutive contests after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. His absence didn't equate to a big game for Randall Cobb last week. However, the 29-year-old wide receiver would've scored on a 74-yard touchdown reception if not for a holding call on offensive guard Connor Williams.
In Week 3, Cobb finished with two catches for 23 yards on four targets. The Dallas Cowboys took a run-heavy approach against the Miami Dolphins, who couldn't stop Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard on the ground. They logged a combined 228 rushing yards and a score.
Against a formidable opponent, the New Orleans Saints, Dallas will need all hands on deck. The NFC South club scored 33 points last week, but it has struggled defensively this year.
The Saints pass defense has surrendered six touchdowns through the air and ranks 30th in yards allowed. Cobb could have a huge outing, and he'll likely see more targets in a competitive game.
TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (19 Percent Owned)
Last year, with quarterback Andrew Luck under center, tight ends Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox each scored a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in Week 8.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has replaced Luck under center, but the Raiders' inability to cover tight ends remains a glaring issue. In Week 2, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce logged seven receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against Oakland. Rookie Minnesota Vikings second-rounder Irv Smith Jr. caught all three of his targets for 60 yards going head-to-head with this unit last week.
The Colts may not have wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the field because he reaggravated a quadriceps injury in his last outing. If he's out, the Colts passing attack could feature Ebron and Doyle, who's played 69 percent of the offensive snaps.
Only owned in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues, Doyle probably sits on your waiver wire with a favorable matchup that could elevate him to the top of the tight end list in scoring for Week 4.
DEF Seattle Seahawks (58 Percent Owned)
The Seahawks defense had a major letdown at home against the Saints in Week 3, allowing three offensive touchdowns as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater started his second game since 2015. Yet this group could bounce back on the road facing the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Football Outsiders, the Cardinals offensive line ranks 29th in pass protection. Quarterback Kyler Murray has been sacked 16 times, and he took eight in his last outing. In addition, the Oklahoma product threw two interceptions.
Murray struggled with constant pressure near the line of scrimmage last week. Seattle could make his life in the pocket difficult with defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Quinton Jefferson, who have a combined three sacks.
In Week 3, pass-rusher Ezekiel Ansah debuted with the team. He's questionable to play Sunday with a back injury. The 30-year-old participated in a limited practice Wednesday and missed the session Thursday.
When a rookie quarterback comes off his worst outing, we can bet on the defensive coordinator in the next game to copycat what the previous team did successfully. Managers should pick up Seattle's defense with optimism for a few sacks and at least one turnover.