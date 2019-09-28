Fantasy Football 2019: Top Streaming Options for Week 4

0 of 8

You don't have to completely buy into a fantasy football player or unit. It's OK to lease rather than go all-in on a waiver-wire pickup.

So you missed out on the hottest acquisitions for Week 4. What's the alternative plan? Take a few minutes to cycle through streamer options who have a chance to shine in their upcoming matchups. They're not necessarily long-term keepers but could help you beat your opponent this week.

For fantasy owners who hope to gain a competitive edge, swing for the fences with players in a potentially high-scoring matchup like the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions. You can also pick up a defense going up against an offense that struggles to protect the quarterback or commits turnovers.

Based on point-per-reception league settings, we'll take a look at eight of the best streamer selections owned in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Thursday 11 p.m. ET.