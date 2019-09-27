Chelsea vs. Brighton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea with the match ball and his manager Frank Lampard after his hatrick following the the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea FC at Molineux on September 14, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

After losing 4-0 at Manchester United on the opening day, the Blues have scored 12 goals in five league games and slammed seven past Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls have only earned one victory in the league this term, and it could be a tough season for the relegation candidates.

                                      

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (U.S.)

StreamNBC Sportsfubo.tv

Odds: Chelsea 21-50, Brighton 7-1, draw 71-20 (per Caesars)

                                    

Preview

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard gestures at the final whistle during the English League Cup third round football match between Chelsea and Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge in south west London, on September 25, 2019. (Photo by OLLY GREENWOOD / A
OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea have been inconsistent during the opening weeks, but the signs look good for the west London club moving forward.

Frank Lampard's return has brought optimism at the Bridge, and a transfer ban has allowed Chelsea's young talent to shine.

Tammy Abraham has waited a long time to gain a place in the Blues starting lineup, and with no incoming star striker via the transfer window, the 21-year-old has been trusted to find goals.

Seven goals in six Premier League appearances this term has proved the forward is cut out for the highest level.

Mason Mount has also been a revelation in Lampard's team, and the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury will provide Chelsea with a further attacking weapon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea controls the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge on September 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi returned to the starting XI during the 7-1 demolition of Grimsby, with the England international scoring to celebrate his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

The winger's future had been in doubt last season, but the 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid teenagers in world football. Hudson-Odoi will reportedly collect £120,000 per week under the terms of his new contract.

Brighton arrive in the capital without key defender Shane Duffy after the Republic of Ireland international suffered a calf injury in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the League Cup. Manager Graham Potter has said the 27-year-old is set to miss weeks of action.

Chelsea have begun to kick into gear, and Lampard's youngsters will smell blood against the south coast side. The visitors won their opening match of the season 3-0 at Watford, but have appeared weak and vulnerable during three draws and two losses in the Premier League since.

Lampard will be disappointed if his side do not race to victory on Saturday, but Chelsea remain a work in progress, and surprise results might hamper their campaign in 2019-20.

Related

    Can Messi-Less Barca Beat Getafe?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Can Messi-Less Barca Beat Getafe?

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from La Liga Week 6

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Winners and Losers from La Liga Week 6

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Previewing Saturday's Explosive Madrid Derby 💥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Previewing Saturday's Explosive Madrid Derby 💥

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Nutmeg + Killer Pass from Odegaard 😱🎥

    Real Madrid's on-loan youngster just tore apart Alaves defense

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nutmeg + Killer Pass from Odegaard 😱🎥

    Real Madrid's on-loan youngster just tore apart Alaves defense

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA