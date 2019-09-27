Chelsea vs. Brighton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

After losing 4-0 at Manchester United on the opening day, the Blues have scored 12 goals in five league games and slammed seven past Grimsby Town on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls have only earned one victory in the league this term, and it could be a tough season for the relegation candidates.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (U.S.)

Stream: NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Odds: Chelsea 21-50, Brighton 7-1, draw 71-20 (per Caesars)

Preview

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea have been inconsistent during the opening weeks, but the signs look good for the west London club moving forward.

Frank Lampard's return has brought optimism at the Bridge, and a transfer ban has allowed Chelsea's young talent to shine.

Tammy Abraham has waited a long time to gain a place in the Blues starting lineup, and with no incoming star striker via the transfer window, the 21-year-old has been trusted to find goals.

Seven goals in six Premier League appearances this term has proved the forward is cut out for the highest level.

Mason Mount has also been a revelation in Lampard's team, and the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury will provide Chelsea with a further attacking weapon.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi returned to the starting XI during the 7-1 demolition of Grimsby, with the England international scoring to celebrate his recovery from a ruptured Achilles.

The winger's future had been in doubt last season, but the 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid teenagers in world football. Hudson-Odoi will reportedly collect £120,000 per week under the terms of his new contract.

Brighton arrive in the capital without key defender Shane Duffy after the Republic of Ireland international suffered a calf injury in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the League Cup. Manager Graham Potter has said the 27-year-old is set to miss weeks of action.

Chelsea have begun to kick into gear, and Lampard's youngsters will smell blood against the south coast side. The visitors won their opening match of the season 3-0 at Watford, but have appeared weak and vulnerable during three draws and two losses in the Premier League since.

Lampard will be disappointed if his side do not race to victory on Saturday, but Chelsea remain a work in progress, and surprise results might hamper their campaign in 2019-20.