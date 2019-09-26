NFL Rumors: League Drops Push for 18-Game Schedule, Wants 17-Game Slate

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL has reportedly dropped its effort to add two regular-season games to the current 16-game schedule and will now push for a 17-game campaign in the new collective bargaining agreement.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Thursday that a source said of the change, "Not enough owners' support [for] 18 and players would not go for it either."

A 17-game schedule would still include a reduction in the length of the preseason by one or two weeks.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

