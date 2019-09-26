NFL Picks Week 4: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over/Under Lines

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' schedule gets a bit tougher this week, but it still might not be enough to slow down the Super Bowl champions.

The Pats are going on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills, who are also 3-0, in an AFC East matchup. Both teams have had a light schedule through the first three weeks of the season, but New England has been more dominant in its victories.

On NFLPickWatch.com, a site that compiles predictions from analysts for most major networks, 97 percent of experts are picking the Patriots to remain undefeated by taking down their division rival.

Before taking a look at more expert predictions for this week's games, here's a full list of the odds for each matchup, along with predictions.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4); Over/Under 46 points

Tennessee at Atlanta (-4); O/U 45.5

New England (-7) at Buffalo; O/U 42

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit; O/U 54.5

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6.5); O/U 45

L.A. Chargers (-15.5) at Miami; O/U 44

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-2.5); O/U 49

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6.5); O/U 45.5

Carolina at Houston (-4.5); O/U 47.5

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-9.5); O/U 49.5

Seattle (-5) at Arizona; O/U 48

Minnesota at Chicago (-2); O/U 38.5

Jacksonville at Denver (-3); O/U 39

Dallas (-2.5) at New Orleans; O/U 47

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4); O/U 43.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Expert Predictions

Another Week 4 matchup that is overwhelmingly one-sided on PickWatch is the Thursday night game between the Packers and Eagles. Just like New England, 97 percent of the experts have selected Green Bay to win this week.

The Packers are 3-0 and will have a strong home-field advantage at Lambeau Field against the Eagles, who have opened the season 1-2. It's still early in the season, but the next few weeks could be must-win games for Philadelphia if it hopes to stay in the NFC East race.

If the experts are correct, though, the Packers will stay atop the NFC North by improving to 4-0. And if that happens, it will likely be due to a strong showing from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

Although the Patriots and Packers are heavy favorites, they don't have the highest percentage of experts on their side this weekend. The Chargers (at Dolphins) and Colts (vs. Raiders) both have 100 percent of the experts picking them, per PickWatch.

The Chargers beat the Colts in overtime in Week 1, but they've since lost back-to-back games to the Lions and Texans. They should bounce back against the 0-3 Dolphins, who have been outscored 133-16 so far this season.

Despite losing quarterback Andrew Luck to retirement, the Colts have gotten off to a 2-1 start and should contend for the AFC South title this season. They've won back-to-back games over the Titans and Falcons since their season-opening loss to the Chargers.

Not every matchup this weekend is likely to be one-sided, though. One game that should be close is the Jaguars-Broncos contest in Denver. Fifty-two percent of the experts are picking the home team, while 48 percent are going for Jacksonville.

Although the Jaguars have less analysts on their side, they're coming off their first win of the season, which came last Thursday against the Titans, and rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II is doing an impressive job filling in for the injured Nick Foles.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are 0-3 and have had some offensive struggles, scoring 16 or fewer points in each of their three games.

It should be a close game, but the Jaguars might have the edge and score an upset victory on the road, despite what the experts are saying.