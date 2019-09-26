Week 4 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

When the Green Bay Packers last played on a Thursday night, it was the 2019 NFL's season opener, in which they defeated the Chicago Bears 10-3.

This time, it has the potential to be a much different type of game.

With the Packers' offense continuing to hit its strides, they'll host the Philadelphia Eagles to open the Week 4 slate on Thursday night. However, unlike Green Bay's matchup against Chicago, this game has the potential to have a lot more points on both sides.

With another week of NFL action on the way, here's a look at odds and picks for all of the Week 4 matchups, followed by some prop bets to consider this week.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4); Over/Under 46 points

Tennessee at Atlanta (-4); O/U 45.5

New England (-7) at Buffalo; O/U 42

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit; O/U 54.5

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6.5); O/U 45

L.A. Chargers (-15.5) at Miami; O/U 44

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-2.5); O/U 49

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6.5); O/U 45.5

Carolina at Houston (-4.5); O/U 47.5

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-9.5); O/U 49.5

Seattle (-5) at Arizona; O/U 48

Minnesota at Chicago (-2); O/U 38.5

Jacksonville at Denver (-3); O/U 39

Dallas (-2.5) at New Orleans; O/U 47

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4); O/U 43.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets to Consider

Aaron Rodgers will have his biggest passing game so far

Through the first three weeks of the season, Rodgers hasn't passed for more than 235 yards in a game. He's also faced some challenging defenses. Yet, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 647 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while guiding the Packers to a 3-0 start.

But it's about time for Rodgers to break out for a big game, and in a contest that could turn into a shootout with the Eagles, this is the perfect time to bet on it happening.

Green Bay's offense has a lot of talented weapons, including wide receiver Davante Adams, although he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season. However, Rodgers and the Packers have made it clear they want to get Adams more involved, which should only help Rodgers' stats.

At Oddschecker, there are bets available for Rodgers passing for more than 280.5 yards. Bet the over and expect Rodgers to potentially notch his first 300-yard game of the season.

Daniel Jones and the Giants will come out hot vs. the Redskins

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Giants are without injured star running back Saquon Barkley, and that will be an issue in the weeks to come. But not on Sunday against the Redskins.

New York has momentum after notching its first win of the season last weekend, a 32-31 victory over Tampa Bay. Of course, the story of that game was the strong debut for Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

So, while Barkley won't be in the backfield, Jones should have no problem picking apart a Washington secondary that has struggled. The Redskins have allowed at least 31 points in all three of their games, including 31 to an average Bears offense led by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

A smart wager for Sunday's Giants-Redskins game would be betting on New York to score at least 30 points and continue Washington's abysmal streak. Oddschecker lists some bets for the Giants' point totals, most of which would be smart to bet the over on.

The Chargers will take control early in a rout of a Dolphins

PETER JONELEIT/Associated Press

Here's a prop bet that seems too good to pass up: a first-quarter touchdown in Sunday's game between the Chargers and Dolphins (per Oddschecker).

Miami is not looking good, losing its first three games to Baltimore, New England and Dallas by a combined score of 133-16. Things don't get any easier with this weekend's home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown in the first quarter in all three of their losses, so it won't be surprising for the Chargers to do the same thing. Plus, with running back Melvin Gordon ending his holdout and nearing a return, Los Angeles' other running backs, including Austin Ekeler, will be motivated to have a strong showing on Sunday.

Expect the Chargers to march down the field quickly against the Dolphins, with an Ekeler touchdown capping their opening drive.