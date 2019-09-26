Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream, TV Info

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The welterweight title unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter on Saturday is a sure bet. Not in terms of who wins—Spence is the favorite, but Porter is plenty capable of pulling off the upset—but in terms of fight fans getting what they crave.

Spence (25-0, 21 KOs), the undefeated IBF world titleholder, is a gifted technician with a stiff jab and sleep-inducing power in both hands. He is Ring's No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter, trailing only Terence "Bud" Crawford (No. 2 overall) among welterweights.

Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs), who is risking his WBC strap on Saturday night in Los Angeles, is an all-action boxer who loves has swift hands and excels when trading blows at close range. He will not shy away from the challenge Spence presents, though he will have to be in the form of his life if he's going to come away with the win.

The fight figures to be one of the better matchups of 2019. The result should have a cascading effect in the welterweight division, setting up the winner as the top dog and hopefully putting them on a path to take on the other big names in the weight class.

Here's how to watch.

Spence vs. Porter Fight Info

When: Saturday, Sep. 28 at 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Live stream: Fox Sports (pay-per-view)

TV: Fox Sports (pay-per-view)

Odds: Spence -750 (bet $750 to win $100), Porter +525 (bet $100 to win $525)

Odds courtesy of Caesars and updated as of Thursday, Sep. 26 at 7 a.m. ET.

Spence, 29, is a solid favorite going into this fight, and several things seem to be working out in his favor. The southpaw is two years younger than Porter, has a longer reach (72" to 69½", per BoxRec), has power that's about as good as it gets at 147 pounds and has always looked the part of a champion throughout his undefeated career.

His last time out, Spence made a very skilled opponent in Mikey Garcia look like he had only just discovered the sweet science. Sure, Garcia made the difficult (and many would say ill-advised) decision to jump up two weight classes to take on Spence, but it wasn't like Spence just overpowered him.

Instead, the Texas native showcased everything that made him dangerous, letting a strong jab set up combinations to both the head and body, while at the same time escaping Garcia's attacks with great footwork and head movement. Garcia's indomitable spirit helped him make it to the final bell, but he lost every round on the way there.

That's just the carnage from Spence's most recent fight. Of Spence and Porter's common opponents, Kell Brook is one that might offer clues to how the unification bout turns out.

Porter, 31, lost an IBF title fight to Brook by majority decision back in 2014. Spence had his fair share of difficulties fighting Brook in 2017, but eventually his power paved the way to a late TKO victory. Turns out, Spence broke Brook's eye socket. Even if Porter rises to occasion on Saturday, Spence's strength is what sets him apart. He plans to use that strength to keep the fight out of the judges' hands.

"He's been talking a lot, his dad [and trainer, Ken Porter] has been talking a lot, and I want to knock him out. After Saturday night they're going to call me the 'showstopper,' I can promise you that," said Spence, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Porter will be looking to make a liar out of "The Truth," but he needs the right gameplan to do it. The way TheFightCity.com's Jamie Rebner sees it, "Showtime" should focus on what he does best and make things awkward for Spence:

"Porter’s sole chance of scoring the upset relies on him making it a dog fight. He needs to get inside and stay there, by any means necessary. Throw elbows, wrestle, use the head as a battering ram. And don’t be afraid to lose a point or two. He’s not out-boxing Spence so he should go for broke. But ultimately, I see Spence being too skilled, slick, and savvy for the Ohio native. Spence by decision."

Porter has several big wins under his belt, including victories over Danny Garcia, Andre Berto and Adrian Granados. In those battles, Porter's aggression and ruggedness made life very difficult (and painful) for his opponents.

His last time out was a slightly different story. Porter had trouble keeping up his preferred pressure-based style in a split-decision win over Yordenis Ugas in March. Ugas was able to pick Porter off before he could attack, forcing him to think rather than let his hands fly. Garcia was able to do some of what Ugas did, too. Spence certainly has it within him to time Porter's forward movement, land his punches and control the distance.

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Even if he does frustrate his opponent, Spence will have to keep it up for as long as Porter can stay on his own two feet. Porter's heart and determination are unquestioned, and he is not one to give up, even when few expect him to win.

"Being in the underdog position is literally where I come from. Northeast Ohio is always an underdog," said Porter, per Rafael. "Everybody works where I come from. We always do the best we can."

This is a matchup that should satisfy boxing fans who shell out the cash for the pay-per-view. The winner will become the man to beat in a talent-laden welterweight division that includes Keith Thurman, Manny Pacquiao and Crawford.

There are plenty of matchups to be made after this, but the one that might be the most craved by boxing fans is Spence versus Crawford. They are both considered among the very best in the sport and would make for a compelling clash of styles and skills. Substituting in Porter's name for Spence takes away some of the glamour from that potential fight, but if that's how it shakes out after Saturday night, there's no question Porter will have earned it.