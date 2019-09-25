Auston Matthews' Accuser Speaks to Police in Video Leaked by TMZ

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Police video of the woman who said Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and his friends attempted to get into her car on May 26 was leaked Wednesday.

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman describes what happened (warning: NSFW language):

She said she was working at a security guard at Matthews' residence when the incident occurred around 2 a.m. The woman, who is a military veteran, also told police Matthews' friend was attempting to convince her not to report them and he said the incident was just a joke.

"The minute you try to invade my space, what the f--k were you thinking saying, 'We wanted to see how you'd react if we got into the back of your car'?" she told police in the video. "Are you serious right now? And, then they thought, 'Oh, you're a veteran so you're packing?' None of this s--t is funny."

The woman also said Matthews' father said she was lying before he was shown video of the incident.

Kevin McGran of The Star reported the incident happened in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a complaint was filed on May 28. Matthews is facing disorderly conduct charges and also allegedly dropped his pants after he and his friends attempted to get into the security guard's car.

According to McGran, the woman said Matthews kept his underwear up while dropping his pants. What's more, the police report said a security video showed a man walking with his underwear up but pants around his ankles.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews," the team said in a statement, per McGran. "Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved."

Luke Fox of Sportsnet reported the Maple Leafs were unaware of the allegations until they were made public.