Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Gordon Ends Holdout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2019

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball in the fourth quarter during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The reported end of Melvin Gordon's holdout will not only impact the Los Angeles Chargers offense, but it will have ramifications for fantasy football owners everywhere.

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Wednesday that Gordon intended to end his contract-related holdout "soon," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news that the two-time Pro Bowler will report to the team Thursday.

Though Gordon is not expected to play in Week 4, fantasy football owners should take note of the latest development.

Gordon will instantly become a must-start in fantasy leagues once he is active. He has averaged 996 rushing yards, 462 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns over the past three seasons. The 26-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.

The only question surrounding Gordon for fantasy owners will be in regards to how much of a workload he gets upon his return. It has been more than eight months since his last NFL game. While he has likely stayed in shape while he has been away from the team, he will likely be eased back into action.

"He was our starter for a reason. We'd love to have him back," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. "I can only coach the ones who are here and get them going. But if Melvin comes back, that'd be a nice little boost."

Part of the reason Gordon could be held back a bit at first has been the play of Austin Ekeler to start the season. Ekeler has performed well in place of Gordon, piling up 160 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards and four total scores in three games.

His ability to make plays both on the ground and in the aerial attack made him a valuable option for fantasy owners as he sat atop L.A.'s depth chart. Now, though, Ekeler figures to hold the most value in PPR leagues.

Ekeler averaged just 12.6 carries per game through the first three weeks, and now that Gordon's return appears imminent, that number should only drop. On the other hand, he is averaging 4.3 receptions per game over his last six regular-season appearances.

Those who can afford take a chance on a PPR-centric back should continue to be rewarded—just not at the same level as the first three weeks of the season.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp solves your fantasy problems live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

