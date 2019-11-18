LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams Fantasy Outlook After Damien Williams Injury

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

LeSean McCoy's role in the Kansas City Chiefs offense is primed to expand after starting running back Damien Williams exited the team's Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter because of a rib injury and was ruled out.

McCoy took over as the Chiefs' primary back, which means his fantasy value could also see an uptick.

Williams was ruled out for Weeks 3 and 4 with a knee injury. In the Chiefs' 33-28 Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, McCoy played through an ankle injury and tallied eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 26 yards and a score.

McCoy posted 23 fantasy points, ranked sixth among RBs in points-per-reception leagues that week.

He led all Chiefs backs through Week 10 with 371 yards, while his attempts (72) and touchdowns (two) ranked behind Williams'. McCoy's role was not expected to be as large when Kansas City signed the 31-year-old former All-Pro to a one-year deal following his release from the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 31. In fantasy terms, he ranked 38th among all running backs through 10 weeks.



With Williams' availability again in doubt, and with a precedent for how Kansas City used McCoy without Williams, McCoy figures to be a flex option, depending on the Chiefs' matchup.

His fantasy value is hindered because of the team's backfield carousel and poor running game, though.



Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson will likely split carries with McCoy, just as they did in Week 3, and the former figures to be a bigger factor than Thompson.

Darrel Williams made his first appearance of 2019 in Week 3, and he logged 62 yards on nine carries and 47 yards on five catches. The 24-year-old LSU product has just 93 yards and two touchdowns on the season.



Thompson, a rookie sixth-round pick, has been a non-factor in fantasy with just five carries.

Regardless of how good the Chiefs offense is, running back by committee is never ideal in fantasy. If you have other RB2 or flex options available, leave McCoy or Darrel Williams be. However, a risk on McCoy could pay off in lieu of better choices.

As for Darrel Williams, his upside is only at flex, but that feels more likely a fruitless acquisition.

