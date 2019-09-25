Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Discusses Expectations After Being Drafted in 6th Round

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Some players use a low draft position to play with a chip on their shoulder, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew doesn't seem to mind that he lasted until the sixth round.

"I'm 6'1", I don't run very fast, don't have a super strong arm. That's what people are drafting nowadays," he said Wednesday, per Mike Klis of 9News. "But I know I'm right where I'm supposed to be. I wasn't supposed to go in a higher round, I wasn't supposed to go to another team."

Minshew totaled 4,779 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in his final year at Washington State, but he still saw nine quarterbacks go off the board before the Jaguars called his name with the 178th overall pick.

However, he became one of the first players in his class to see game action when Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle.

The rookie has taken advantage of the opportunity, producing a 110.6 quarterback rating in three games that ranks seventh in the NFL. With this type of success, it doesn't matter when he was drafted.