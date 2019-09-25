Video: Doug Marrone Jokes About Jalen Ramsey's Back Injury Amid CB's Holdout

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Earlier this week, disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey called out of work sick. Now, he's sitting out practice with a back problem.

The severity of these ailments has been the cause of speculation all week—so much so that even coach Doug Marrone had to laugh Wednesday when asked to discuss the issue:

While we're not ones to necessarily call out a player for faking an injury or an illness, the implication here is pretty clear. Marrone has no answers because the team has no answers—in part because they are probably not all that sure about the severity of the conditions, either.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

