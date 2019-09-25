NFL Week 4 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

What better way to start Week 4 of the NFL season than with a Thursday night matchup between two of the NFC's top franchises?

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their strong start after winning their first three games of the season, while the Philadelphia Eagles aim to bounce back from a 1-2 start and prove they can compete with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

It should be a fun matchup to watch, as both teams have rosters filled with exciting players. Although the Packers are the favorites, the Eagles are in a situation where they have some must-win games early to avoid a disappointing year.

There are a lot of other exciting games on the way this weekend, too. Here's a look at the full slate, along with betting odds, picks and more.

Week 4 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-4); Over/Under 45.5 points

Tennessee at Atlanta (-4); O/U 45

New England (-7) at Buffalo; O/U 42

Kansas City (-6.5) at Detroit; O/U 54

Oakland at Indianapolis (-6.5); O/U 45

L.A. Chargers (-16) at Miami; O/U 44

Washington at N.Y. Giants (-3); O/U 48.5

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7); O/U 46

Carolina at Houston (-4); O/U 46.5

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams (-9.5); O/U 49.5

Seattle (-5) at Arizona; O/U 48

Minnesota at Chicago (-2); O/U 38.5

Jacksonville at Denver (-3); O/U 39

Dallas (-2.5) at New Orleans; O/U 47

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-4); O/U 43.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets (via Oddschecker)

Davante Adams will score a touchdown

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Davante Adams is clearly the best receiver in the Packers offense, yet he hasn't scored a touchdown through their first three weeks of the season. It's time for that to change.

After last week's win over Denver, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it known during his postgame press conference that he wants to get the 26-year-old more involved.

"Four targets for Davante is obviously not enough, especially on a day like [Sunday] when there was a lot of soft coverage and some stuff to be hit outside," Rodgers said. "We've got to keep finding ways to get him the ball more often."

Expect that to happen against the Eagles, and don't be surprised when Adams finds the end zone for his first touchdown of 2019.

The Patriots will score 30 points again

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Through three games, the Patriots offense has dominated inferior competition, scoring 106 points, which includes at least 30 in each contest. The Bills might be 3-0, but they aren't going to slow New England's offense that much.

This unit has so much talent, and Tom Brady continues to manage it well. Although New England no longer has Antonio Brown in its receiver corps, don't think that's going to hinder it from scoring.

The Bills have excelled against weaker teams, beating the Jets, Giants and Bengals this season. Sure, they could contend for a playoff spot, but they're not going to unseat the Patriots as AFC East champions.

And this week, they're not going to shut down Brady and the Pats offense. Feel confident in betting on New England to again score 30 points.

The winning margin of Cowboys-Saints will be less than seven

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

If Drew Brees was healthy, this matchup would clearly be the best game of the week. But even without the veteran Saints quarterback, this is a contest that should provide a close finish Sunday night.

Dallas and New Orleans have been two of the top NFC franchises in recent years, and both are off to strong starts again. The Cowboys are 3-0, while the Saints are 2-1. Plus, New Orleans notched a road win at Seattle last week in Teddy Bridgewater's first start at quarterback this year.

That victory provided optimism that the Saints will stay competitive while Brees is out following right thumb surgery. They should keep it close against Dallas, and with a strong home-field advantage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, don't be surprised to see them topple the favored Cowboys.

Either way, this game will be one of the closest of the week, so bet on this matchup to have a small winning margin.