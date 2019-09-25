Daniel Bryan Babyface Turn Threatens Heel Depth and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

Earlier this year, Daniel Bryan was as hot a heel as there was in WWE.

As The Planet's Champion, he was routinely cutting some of the best promos of his career and had completely changed his in-ring style to reflect his savagery and relentlessness. It was because he was such a strong heel that Kofi Kingston's magical push to the WWE Championship worked as well as it did.

What appears to be a babyface turn and subsequent rivalry with former tag team partner Erick Rowan and the returning Luke Harper has not only erased the superb work put in by the elite performer but also left WWE with a depth problem on the heel side of things.

Particularly over on SmackDown Live, where the most consistent heel is Shane McMahon.

Bryan as a babyface, Bryan is arguably behind Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens in the pecking order. As a heel, he was top one or two, a performer capable of generating heat to such an extent that he could easily re-emerge in the WWE title picture at any time.

Add to it the fact that Bryan as a babyface feels like a retread, with no real rhyme or reason for his sudden return to fan favoritism besides a fractured relationship with Rowan and you have an even bigger case for him remaining a villain.

At some point, WWE must realize that its lack of quality heels only further diminishes how over its babyfaces can possibly be. A hero is only as effective as his villain and without strong bad guys for stars like Reigns and Kingston to play off of, the storytelling process lacks the fire and intrigue that will drive fans to the product.

There is still a chance that the entire ordeal with Reigns, Bryan, Rowan and Harper is a setup by the former WWE champion to lure The Big Dog into a false sense of security before turning on him in grand fashion. If that is the case, the depth problem remains an issue but is less prominent and urgent than it would be otherwise.