Fantasy Football Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

As we move into Week 4, it's more important than ever to be tinkering with your fantasy roster. Not only are we starting bye weeks—the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are both off this week—but there has been a plethora of injuries around the NFL.

From Ben Roethlisberger and Quincy Enunwa to Saquon Barkley and Hunter Henry, significant injuries have impacted every key fantasy position.

Depending on how heavily your roster has been hit, you may have to go deep on the waiver wire in Week 4. Here, we'll examine some deeper targets—owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros—that you may even be able to snag with a second waiver-wire claim.

First, though, let's take a look at the top 30 players for Week 4 and their upcoming matchups.

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet, Week 4, PPR

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

6. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

10. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

11. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

12. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

15. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

16. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

18. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

19. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

20. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

22. juJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

23. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

24. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

25. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

26. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

27. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

29. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

31. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

32. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

33. Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams

34. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

35. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders

36. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

37. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38. Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

39. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins

40. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Deep Sleepers, Percent Owned

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, 7 percent

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo Bills, 3 percent

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, 4 percent

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers, 3 percent

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Indianapolis Colts, 21 percent

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, 18 percent

Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants, 7 percent

Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins, 7 percent

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots, 25 percent

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots, 33 percent

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs were without running back Damien Williams. They later lost LeSean McCoy, who aggravated an ankle injury. Darrel Williams stepped in and produced 109 combined rushing and receiving yards with five receptions.

McCoy's injury isn't believed to be serious, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted.

"LeSean McCoy re-tweaked his ankle a little bit, but I think he will be back and fine as we go here," he said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

However, we're likely to see another split between McCoy and Williams against the Detroit Lions this week. That's good news for McCoy and Williams owners, as the Lions rank just 22nd against the run (125.3 yards per game allowed).

Williams is currently available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, New England Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots wideout Phillip Dorsett is worth a top waiver claim, and he's going to be a popular target coming off a six-catch, 53-yard, one-touchdown performance.

His value goes beyond what he produced in Week 3, though. It's clear the Patriots plan to make him a focal point of their passing attack moving forward. In the two games in which New England didn't have Antonio Brown, he racked up 10 receptions, 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow wideout Julian Edelman is day-to-day with a rib injury, so Dorsett could have an even bigger role in the immediate future.

Now, Week 4 doesn't present the best matchup for the 26-year-old. The Patriots are playing the rival Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. The Bills have been solid against the pass, allowing just 211.7 yards per game and 5.5 yards per pass attempt.

Tom Brady is likely to nickel and dime his way down the field, which is better for James White and Rex Burkhead than it is for Dorsett. However, the Miami product is worth a flex start in deeper leagues and is definitely worth picking up for future use.

Dorsett is currently owned in just 33 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you're looking for a player to start specifically in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Diontae Johnson is a solid target. The Steelers were fed up with Donte Moncrief's drop issues and made him a healthy scratch in Week 3.

This gave the Toledo product an opportunity, and he responded with three receptions, 52 yards and a touchdown.

This week, Johnson and the Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals, who have been atrocious on defense. They have allowed just 237.7 passing yards per game (12th in the NFL), but that number is misleading and a product of their 31st-ranked run defense (168.7 yards per game allowed).

The Bengals have allowed an average of 9.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL through three weeks. This means Johnson will have big-play opportunities, even if the Steelers employ a run-heavy approach.

The 23-year-old is currently available in 96 percent of Yahoo leagues.